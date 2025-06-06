Princess Anne will leave you amazed in 2025's 'freshest' trend

In recent weeks, we've seen royal ladies including Queen Camilla and Duchess Sophie don punchy polka dot dresses, but never one to follow the crowd, Princess Anne has embraced a totally different print.

During her visit to Barbados, Princess Anne slipped into a fashion-forward peacock print dress for an engagement at The Duke of Edinburgh’s Commonwealth Study Conferences.

Shaking hands with dignitaries and local residents, Princess Anne's unexpected dress was an ideal choice, with HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, sharing why the unusual print is perfect for a royal who writes her own rule book.

"It has been said that peacock print is the new leopard print," Laura begins. "Hear me out - this is because leopard print is widely considered very daring and bold. People can be worried about wearing it because they might feel a little bit overdressed." Indeed, the Princess Royal hasn't been seen in leopard print.

"On the other hand, peacock is a more subtle take on a bold print," Laura explains. "It encompasses lots of different colours, it's gentle and it gives a nod to nature, which we know is close to Princess Anne's heart.

"Plus, it's super flattering on women of any age," Laura adds. "It gives Princess Anne's look a fresh, natural finish that is both eye-catching yet respectful, and also nods to the boho trend of 2025."

On top of the undeniably stylish look of peacock print, the majestic birds are thought to represent beauty and royalty, plus they can signify good luck, prosperity and renewal, sending quite the positive message.

Princess Anne's penchant for peacock

While Princess Anne's peacock print dress appears to be a new addition to her wardrobe, her love of peacock is known among royal watchers.

Way back in 2013, King Charles' sister added a touch of the feathery print to a yellow outfit at the races, rocking a feathered hat and collar – always ahead of her time in the style stakes!

© Getty Princess Anne wore peacock detailing in 2013

Princess Anne's love of the bird print has rubbed off on Queen Camilla, it seems, with her sister-in-law wearing a peacock dress of her own in 2024, when attending a public engagement at a primary school in London.

© Getty Queen Camilla wowed in a peacock-print dress

Queen Camilla's peacock dress was midi length, with the peacock feathers more discreet, creating a paisley pattern, while Princess Anne's take on the trend featured big feathers.

With a jam-packed summer schedule, we look forward to seeing Princess Anne's next outfit.

WATCH: Princess Anne the unexpected style icon!