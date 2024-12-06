Pippa Middleton sparkles in glitzy jacket and red hot heels

Kate's sister, 41, was seen wearing a chic black and red outfit featuring a black boucle jacket with bold buttons and a glittering silver thread that caught the light as she strode into the iconic London venue. Her midi jacket was styled with a ruby velvet clutch and sparkling bow earrings.
For shoes, Pippa opted for velvet heels in a classic red Christmas colour, while her shiny brunette locks were styled in bouncy curls. The author's makeup look featured dewy skin, a flawless base and mascara to accentuate her natural beauty.
The Princess' sister has attended every 'Together at Christmas' carol service since its debut in 2021. For the first year, the columnist wore a forest green cinched coat dress with opaque black tights and court shoes.
In 2022, the mother of two twinned with Prince William's cousin Zara Tindall in a belted burgundy coat and coordinating knee-high boots.
The look was remarkably similar to the outfit Kate wore earlier this week when she attended the ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade during day one of the Amir of the State of Qatar's visit to the UK.
The royal stunned in a merlot-hued bespoke Alexander McQueen coat dress with the 'Rhymses 90' boots from Gianvito Rossi - a near-identical ensemble to that rocked by Pippa two years ago.
Last year, Pippa arrived at Westminster Abbey wearing an unexpected two-piece suit from Saloni featuring a tweed wrap jacket and matching cigarette trousers.
Pippa's last outing
The Marlborough College alum was last spotted on a public outing when she attended the Mens Singles Final at Wimbledon for a rare occasion with her sister and niece Princess Charlotte, nine.
Pippa basked in the summer sun while wearing a pink and white floral dress from Beulah London with a twisted half updo and brown shades.
