Pippa Middleton sparkles in glitzy jacket and red hot heels
Pippa Middleton smiling in a black coat and red heels© Samir Hussein

The Princess of Wales' sister attended her 'Together at Christmas' carol service

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Pippa Middleton nailed winter dressing on Friday when she stepped out alongside her husband James Matthews for the 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey hosted by her sister the Princess of Wales.

Kate's sister, 41, was seen wearing a chic black and red outfit featuring a black boucle jacket with bold buttons and a glittering silver thread that caught the light as she strode into the iconic London venue. Her midi jacket was styled with a ruby velvet clutch and sparkling bow earrings.

Pippa Middleton in a black coat holding a red bag as she walks in front of Carole© Samir Hussein

For shoes, Pippa opted for velvet heels in a classic red Christmas colour, while her shiny brunette locks were styled in bouncy curls. The author's makeup look featured dewy skin, a flawless base and mascara to accentuate her natural beauty.

Catherine Princess of Wales attends the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 06, 2024 in London, England© Chris Jackson, Getty

The Princess of Wales was a picture-perfect host as she arrived alongside Prince William and their three children wearing a red coat dress by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, the same designer who masterminded her wedding dress, and a long tartan red skirt by Emilia Wickstead.

Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice of York, Christopher Woolf and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 06, 2024 in London, England© Chris Jackson, Getty

Also in attendance were Kate and Pippa's mother Carole, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall.

Pippa's past festive looks

Pippa walking into westminster abbey at night with carole and michael middleton, alizee thevenet and james middleton© Getty
Pippa led the Middletons in 2021

The Princess' sister has attended every 'Together at Christmas' carol service since its debut in 2021. For the first year, the columnist wore a forest green cinched coat dress with opaque black tights and court shoes.

Zara Phillips, Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton, James Matthews and Pippa Middleton walking at night© Getty
Pippa and Zara opted for near-identical coats

In 2022, the mother of two twinned with Prince William's cousin Zara Tindall in a belted burgundy coat and coordinating knee-high boots.

kate middleton in an Alexander McQueen coat dress by Sarah Burton© Getty
The royal wore an Alexander McQueen coat dress by Sarah Burton

The look was remarkably similar to the outfit Kate wore earlier this week when she attended the ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade during day one of the Amir of the State of Qatar's visit to the UK.

The royal stunned in a merlot-hued bespoke Alexander McQueen coat dress with the 'Rhymses 90' boots from Gianvito Rossi - a near-identical ensemble to that rocked by Pippa two years ago.

2023, Pippa Matthews attends The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© Getty
Pippa wore an unexpected tweed Saloni suit

Last year, Pippa arrived at Westminster Abbey wearing an unexpected two-piece suit from Saloni featuring a tweed wrap jacket and matching cigarette trousers.

Pippa's last outing

Pippa Middleton court-side of Centre Court© Karwai Tang
Pippa Middleton wore Beulah court-side

The Marlborough College alum was last spotted on a public outing when she attended the Mens Singles Final at Wimbledon for a rare occasion with her sister and niece Princess Charlotte, nine.

Pippa Middleton and Princess Charlotte twinned in shades© Getty
Pippa Middleton and Princess Charlotte twinned in shades

Pippa basked in the summer sun while wearing a pink and white floral dress from Beulah London with a twisted half updo and brown shades.

Pippa Middleton in a turquoise suit and James Matthews in a tan suit© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Pippa rocked a floral look

She was also seen on day 12 of Wimbledon sporting a pair of incredible flares courtesy of the 'Mimi' jumpsuit from Claire Mischevani.

