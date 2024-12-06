Pippa Middleton sparkles in glitzy jacket and red hot heels

Pippa Middleton nailed winter dressing on Friday when she stepped out alongside her husband James Matthews for the 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey hosted by her sister the Princess of Wales.

Kate's sister, 41, was seen wearing a chic black and red outfit featuring a black boucle jacket with bold buttons and a glittering silver thread that caught the light as she strode into the iconic London venue. Her midi jacket was styled with a ruby velvet clutch and sparkling bow earrings.

© Samir Hussein For shoes, Pippa opted for velvet heels in a classic red Christmas colour, while her shiny brunette locks were styled in bouncy curls. The author's makeup look featured dewy skin, a flawless base and mascara to accentuate her natural beauty.

© Chris Jackson, Getty The Princess of Wales was a picture-perfect host as she arrived alongside Prince William and their three children wearing a red coat dress by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, the same designer who masterminded her wedding dress, and a long tartan red skirt by Emilia Wickstead.

© Chris Jackson, Getty Also in attendance were Kate and Pippa's mother Carole, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall.

Pippa's past festive looks © Getty Pippa led the Middletons in 2021 The Princess' sister has attended every 'Together at Christmas' carol service since its debut in 2021. For the first year, the columnist wore a forest green cinched coat dress with opaque black tights and court shoes.

© Getty Pippa and Zara opted for near-identical coats In 2022, the mother of two twinned with Prince William's cousin Zara Tindall in a belted burgundy coat and coordinating knee-high boots.

© Getty The royal wore an Alexander McQueen coat dress by Sarah Burton The look was remarkably similar to the outfit Kate wore earlier this week when she attended the ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade during day one of the Amir of the State of Qatar's visit to the UK. The royal stunned in a merlot-hued bespoke Alexander McQueen coat dress with the 'Rhymses 90' boots from Gianvito Rossi - a near-identical ensemble to that rocked by Pippa two years ago.

© Getty Pippa wore an unexpected tweed Saloni suit Last year, Pippa arrived at Westminster Abbey wearing an unexpected two-piece suit from Saloni featuring a tweed wrap jacket and matching cigarette trousers.

Pippa's last outing © Karwai Tang Pippa Middleton wore Beulah court-side The Marlborough College alum was last spotted on a public outing when she attended the Mens Singles Final at Wimbledon for a rare occasion with her sister and niece Princess Charlotte, nine.

© Getty Pippa Middleton and Princess Charlotte twinned in shades Pippa basked in the summer sun while wearing a pink and white floral dress from Beulah London with a twisted half updo and brown shades.

© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Pippa rocked a floral look She was also seen on day 12 of Wimbledon sporting a pair of incredible flares courtesy of the 'Mimi' jumpsuit from Claire Mischevani.