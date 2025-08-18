August royal outfits I'm obsessed with as a fashion writer - including a heatwave-proof sundress

The royal ladies are making the most of the last of the summer weather before back-to-school season starts, and in style!

The Princess of Wales often leads the British royal style set. However, Prince William and his wife have been spending the August school holiday in private. In her absence, the Duchess of Edinburgh has kept us entertained with her summery style, stepping out on three separate occasions last week.

Having enjoyed a break, Queen Mary of Denmark also made a comeback last week as she headed out in Tårnby.

Who else is on our Royal Style Watch this August? Keep scrolling to find out which of the royal set delivered in the style stakes…

1 6 The Duchess of Edinburgh View post on Instagram The Duchess of Edinburgh looked radiant as she enjoyed a day at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival on Saturday. Sophie donned Lexy London's 'Tatjana' skirt in a pink and pale green fan print which tied in perfectly with her baby pink knitted sweater.

2 6 Meghan Markle © Netflix Meghan wears the Veronica Beard dress in episode one The Duchess of Sussex has teased fans with a first look at season two of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. Among Meghan's outfits was this fabulous sundress by Veronica Beard. The 'Blige' style was timelessly elegant with her $8k necklace by Jessica McCormack.

3 6 Queen Mary © Getty Queen Mary visited Headspace Danmark Queen Mary made a comeback in a stylish suit – and we are fans! The Aussie-born Danish royal stepped out for the opening of Headspace Tårnby wearing a Ralph Lauren suit in sky blue and white stripes. It was paired with 'Asia 70' tan leather sandals by Gianvito Rossi.

4 6 Queen Letizia © Getty King Felipe and Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia arrive at a restaurant for a family dinner Queen Letizia of Spain enjoyed a night-time outing as she headed to Joan Miro's exhibition "Paysage-Miro" at La Lonja in Palma de Mallorca alongside her daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia. She donned a super casual look – the 'Dalza' strappy sundress by Boss with Espardenyes Torres flat espadrilles.

5 6 Princess Beatrice View post on Instagram Princess Beatrice made a case for summer whites as she was spotted at the official opening of the UAE's largest bank, FAB's (First Abu Dhabi Bank) new London branch. For the occasion, she chose the 'Silk-Blend Swirling Leaf Print Midi Tea Dress' by ME + EM teamed elegantly with the 'Ling Double-Breasted Blazer' by Zara, as well as Nicholas Kirkwood's fabulous 'Snakeskin Cap-Toe Black Suede Pumps' – gorgeous!