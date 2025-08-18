August royal outfits I'm obsessed with as a fashion writer - including a heatwave-proof sundress

The royal ladies are making the most of the last of the summer weather before back-to-school season starts, and in style!
The Princess of Wales often leads the British royal style set. However, Prince William and his wife have been spending the August school holiday in private. In her absence, the Duchess of Edinburgh has kept us entertained with her summery style, stepping out on three separate occasions last week.
Having enjoyed a break, Queen Mary of Denmark also made a comeback last week as she headed out in Tårnby.
Who else is on our Royal Style Watch this August? Keep scrolling to find out which of the royal set delivered in the style stakes…
The Duchess of Sussex has teased fans with a first look at season two of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. Among Meghan's outfits was this fabulous sundress by Veronica Beard. The 'Blige' style was timelessly elegant with her $8k necklace by Jessica McCormack.
Queen Mary
Queen Marymade a comeback in a stylish suit – and we are fans! The Aussie-born Danish royal stepped out for the opening of Headspace Tårnby wearing a Ralph Lauren suit in sky blue and white stripes. It was paired with 'Asia 70' tan leather sandals by Gianvito Rossi.
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia of Spain enjoyed a night-time outing as she headed to Joan Miro's exhibition "Paysage-Miro" at La Lonja in Palma de Mallorca alongside her daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia. She donned a super casual look – the 'Dalza' strappy sundress by Boss with Espardenyes Torres flat espadrilles.
Princess Beatrice made a case for summer whites as she was spotted at the official opening of the UAE's largest bank, FAB's (First Abu Dhabi Bank) new London branch. For the occasion, she chose the 'Silk-Blend Swirling Leaf Print Midi Tea Dress' by ME + EM teamed elegantly with the 'Ling Double-Breasted Blazer' by Zara, as well as Nicholas Kirkwood's fabulous 'Snakeskin Cap-Toe Black Suede Pumps' – gorgeous!
Princess Rajwa
Princess Rajwa of Jordan was her usual stylish self as she welcomed Tawjihi achievers of the 2024‑2025 academic year to Al-Basman Palace. The royal looked simply stunning in the ultra-modern asymmetrical 'Jersey Knit Top and Pants Set in White' by CHATS by C.DAM x RIMA ZAHRAN. She was accessorised to perfection, opting for Alexander McQueen heeled mules with a silver toe and the 'Mina 20' bag by Alaia.
