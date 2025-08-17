Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie is a fashion 'spectacle' in £200 frilly gown
Prince William's aunt was seen at a performance of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at Edinburgh Castle alongside Prince Edward.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh grinning in blue printed dress© Getty
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Edinburgh was a picture of elegance on Friday as she stepped out alongside her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, to attend a performance of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2025 at Edinburgh Castle.

Duchess Sophie, 60, was seen wearing the 'Bamboo Amoeba Dress' by Spanish fashion label, Matelier Design. The frilly chiffon number featured a red and black print, capped sleeves, and a high neck.

It teamed perfectly with her 'Black Lunatic Caviar Clutch' by Sophie Habsburg. Meanwhile, and debuted a new pair of Penelope Chilvers heels, the Gamine 75' style, featuring bejwelled bows on the toe.

She tied the look together by hanging a black blazer over her shoulders and tying her sandy blonde hair back into a low bun.

Sophie, who attended alongside her husband in his role of Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Fleet Auxiliary, earned the praise of celebrity fashion stylist, Oriona Robb, for her latest outfit choice.

Why did Sophie choose this dress?

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, in her role as Royal Colonel 5th Battalion, The Rifles, attends a 5 RIFLES Homecoming Parade at Picton Barracks on October 4, 2024 in Bulford, England. The homecoming parade marks the return of 5 RIFLES following a 6-month operational deployment to Estonia on Operation CABRIT in support of NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence. During the parade the duchess will present Coronation Medals and Wider Service Medals. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Sophie rarely wears red

"At Edinburgh Castle, Duchess Sophie’s look felt perfectly attuned to the spirit of the Tattoo. The long printed dress brought warmth and movement, avoiding stiffness while still looking polished," Oriona tells us.

"Layering it with the deep green velvet jacket added richness and formality, a quiet echo of the military regalia and the grandeur of the setting. The velvet also gave her outfit evening weight, ideal for an outdoor performance."

Oriona adds: "By choosing practical block-heeled shoes and a simple clutch, she kept the silhouette clean and steady on the cobbled ground. The result was a blend of ceremony and ease regal without being ostentatious, respectful yet relaxed enough to share in the atmosphere of music, tradition, and spectacle."

Royal in red

Sophie, Countess of Wessex smiles during a reception to meet Philip Pierre, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia on day one of the Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean with Prince Edward© Getty
Duchess Sophie looked beautiful in St Lucia wearing a bright red dress

Though red isn't a colour we see Sophie in often, it is a colour that she wears well. In 2022, while still the Countess of Wessex, Sophie headed to a reception to meet Philip Pierre, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean.

Duchess sophie in red shirt dress © Getty
Duchess sophie arrives to meet the Honourable Philip Pierre, the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia at the Prime Minister's Residence in St Lucia

She was seen wearing a lovely red shirt dress with a midi-length skirt and long sleeves. She was dressed for the warm climate, accessorising with a beachy raffia clutch and open-toe heeled sandals.

Duchess Sophie attends a pre-wedding gala dinner on the eve of the Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park on April 28, 2011© Getty
Duchess Sophie attends a pre-wedding gala dinner

Meanwhile, Sophie had a standout moment in red in 2011 while attending a pre-wedding gala dinner on the eve of the royal wedding of Prince William to then-Kate Middleton at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in London.

Sophie beside edward in red dress© Getty
Sophie donned a Bruce Oldfield dress

Prince William's aunt was radiant in a crimson evening gown by Bruce Oldfield featuring a halter neckline and full skirt.

