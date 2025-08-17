Duchess Sophie is a fashion 'spectacle' in £200 frilly gown

The Duchess of Edinburgh was a picture of elegance on Friday as she stepped out alongside her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, to attend a performance of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2025 at Edinburgh Castle.
Duchess Sophie, 60, was seen wearing the 'Bamboo Amoeba Dress' by Spanish fashion label, Matelier Design. The frilly chiffon number featured a red and black print, capped sleeves, and a high neck.
It teamed perfectly with her 'Black Lunatic Caviar Clutch' by Sophie Habsburg. Meanwhile, and debuted a new pair of Penelope Chilvers heels, the Gamine 75' style, featuring bejwelled bows on the toe.
She tied the look together by hanging a black blazer over her shoulders and tying her sandy blonde hair back into a low bun.
Sophie, who attended alongside her husband in his role of Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Fleet Auxiliary, earned the praise of celebrity fashion stylist, Oriona Robb, for her latest outfit choice.
Why did Sophie choose this dress?
"At Edinburgh Castle, Duchess Sophie’s look felt perfectly attuned to the spirit of the Tattoo. The long printed dress brought warmth and movement, avoiding stiffness while still looking polished," Oriona tells us.
"Layering it with the deep green velvet jacket added richness and formality, a quiet echo of the military regalia and the grandeur of the setting. The velvet also gave her outfit evening weight, ideal for an outdoor performance."
Oriona adds: "By choosing practical block-heeled shoes and a simple clutch, she kept the silhouette clean and steady on the cobbled ground. The result was a blend of ceremony and ease regal without being ostentatious, respectful yet relaxed enough to share in the atmosphere of music, tradition, and spectacle."
You may also like
Royal in red
Though red isn't a colour we see Sophie in often, it is a colour that she wears well. In 2022, while still the Countess of Wessex, Sophie headed to a reception to meet Philip Pierre, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean.
Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.
She was seen wearing a lovely red shirt dress with a midi-length skirt and long sleeves. She was dressed for the warm climate, accessorising with a beachy raffia clutch and open-toe heeled sandals.
Meanwhile, Sophie had a standout moment in red in 2011 while attending a pre-wedding gala dinner on the eve of the royal wedding of Prince William to then-Kate Middleton at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in London.
Prince William's aunt was radiant in a crimson evening gown by Bruce Oldfield featuring a halter neckline and full skirt.
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage