Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Eugenie's new polka dot dress is at the top of my wish list
Subscribe
Princess Eugenie's new polka dot dress is at the top of my wish list
Princess Eugenie talks to guests during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London. Picture date: Tuesday May 20, 2025.© Alamy Stock Photo

Princess Eugenie's new polka dot dress is at the top of my wish list

Princess Eugenie wore royal-favourite Rixo

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Hollie Brotherton
Digital Luxe & Commerce Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Polka dots have dominated the sartorial scene this season, and Princess Eugenie was the latest royal to embrace the trend as she stepped out in one of Princess Kate's favourite high street brand's on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old royal looked so chic in Rixo's Evie dress, which is one of the label's most popular styles. Made from a beautiful silk crepe de chine fabric, it features a very flattering figure-skimming silhouette, with fluttery georgette ruffles. 

Eugenie usually wears designer pieces but chose the £345/$540 midi for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace alongside her cousin Zara Tindall - who complemented her perfectly in a paisley Anna Mason midi dress.  

Princess Eugenie talks to guests during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace© Alamy
Princess Eugenie talks to guests at Buckingham Palace

Adorned in a white polka dot print, Eugenie's navy Rixo dress also comes with cap sleeves, waist-cinching ties and a bra-friendly V-neckline. It's unlined for comfort and has the brand's signature bias cut, nipping in just below the bust and falling to a floaty skirt.

Available in UK sizes 6-26 and two different lengths, it also comes in several different prints, from animal to a champagne jacquard.

EXACT MATCH: Rixo Evie Silk Dress

Rixo evie polka dot dress

£345 at Rixo

$540 at Rixo US

The bestselling style has glowing reviews from customers, with one writing: "Fabulous dress. So comfortable and flattering with a lovely drape. I have three Rixo Evie dresses now in different colours and patterns!"

While another said: "An amazing dress - fits perfectly and the bias cut with the silk material is so luxurious. I sized up one size compared to my usual."

And another added: "There is no more perfect dress than this. Flattering, exquisite, feminine and so comfortable to wear! I love love it!"

Princess Eugenie was the height of sophistication, accessorising with Jimmy Choo's Romy 85 navy suede pumps and carrying Fendi's Peekaboo Iseeu petite leather bag. She completed the look with the Marina hat by Emmy London and her £19K Garrard lotus flower sapphire and diamond drop earrings.

To make the look more playful, I also love how Rixo have styled the midi with vintage accessories, from gold heeled sandals to a printed neck scarf.

If you want to get Eugenie's look for less, head to ASOS, where you'll find this very similar £90 Abercrombie & Fitch polka dot midi

CLOSE MATCH: Abercrombie & Fitch Puff Sleeve Polka Dot Dress

Abercrombie polka dot dress

£90 at ASOS

Or go for Boden's stunning Ivy dress, which has just dropped in the sale for £84/$123. Featuring a smocked silhouette and an elegant notch neckline, the floaty style is selling out fast.

Sign up to Royal Style and discover the latest royal fashion moments

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Shopping

See more

Read More