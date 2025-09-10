Zara Tindall reveals how to style 'versatile' barrel jeans in your 40s - the royal way

Whether enjoying a low-key outing with her children or a dressed-up day at the races, Zara Tindall always looks pristine. But more recently, the daughter of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips has offered a style masterclass in how to wear barrel jeans in your forties – and we're obsessed. The royal, 43, was spotted by royal blogger, Royal British Fashion, on Instagram on day two of the Burghley Horse Trials and looked so chic as she rocked the 'Miro Relaxed Jean in Pacifica' by Citizens of Humanity.

The timeless mid-wash style featured the barrel silhouette, the trendiest cut of denim of the year, as well as a button and zip-fly fastening, and high-rise waist, which will flatter any woman. The jeans also featured a subtle hemline at the knee to accentuate the barrel cut. Cutting off at the knee, Zara's jeans were accessorised to perfection with a pair of white trainers, the 'Alexandra' style by Fairfax & Favor. The chunky soles of her trainers elongated her leg, which flattered the ankle-length denim.

© Instagram/Howden Equine Insurances Zara did a meet-and-greet in the Howden Equine Insurances tent at the Burghley Horse Trials Meanwhile, for her top half, Zara opted for some pre-autumn season knitwear. Her 'Anna' jumper by Fairfax & Favor came in their 'Fog' shade, which was a neutral-toned oatmeal hue. It had long sleeves and a round neckline, as well as a subtle brand logo embroidered on the front.



© Alamy Stock Photo Zara previously wore her barrel jeans with a khaki jacket Zara's masterclass in barrel jeans "Zara Tindall shows exactly why jeans deserve a permanent place in your wardrobe at any age," stylist Oriona Robb tells us. "The wide-leg cut feels relaxed yet polished, giving her look length and ease. Paired with a simple knit and clean trainers, it’s modern without trying too hard. In your 40s, this kind of denim is a quiet power move - it's comfortable, versatile, and chic because it’s worn with confidence."

© Getty A royal style chameleon This summer, Zara proved that she is the royal family's ultimate style chameleon. Though she isn't afraid to go ultra casual, like her outfit for the Burghley Horse Trials, Zara also knows how to amp it up and go full glam. A perfect example of this is her 2025 Royal Ascot wardrobe.