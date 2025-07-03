Princess Charlene confuses fans in vampy bridal armour on wedding anniversary

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco have been married for 14 years, but the way they publicly marked the relationship milestone may have left fans confused.

The Monegasque royals enjoyed a three-day celebration in 2011, spanning from 30 June, when they had an Eagles concert, to 1 July, which was their civil ceremony at the Prince’s Palace, and finally their religious ceremony on 2 July, which is what they consider their official anniversary.

Albert flew to Japan days before their wedding anniversary, but they marked the occasion with a post on their official Instagram page which read: "Happy wedding anniversary to T.H.S.H. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene.".

Despite the fact that they were dressed to the nines in bridal white, it was not taken at their wedding. In the photo, which was from the Gala Dinner For The F1 Grand Prix in May 2025, Albert wore a white dinner jacket and a bow tie, while Charlene chose a floor-length pristine white shift dress with an asymmetrical neckline that gave the illusion of a one-shouldered silhouette.

© WireImage The couple's anniversary photo was taken at the Gala Dinner For The F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco in May 2025

Silver detailing included a large armour-style angular belt that nipped her in at the waist and gave the entire look an edgy feel. Finishing her vampy bridal look, Charlene wore her brunette hair in a voluminous slicked back style and carried a red rose bouquet that matched her rosy lipstick – a more daring take on her Armani wedding look in 2011.

Three bridal looks

© Getty The former Olympic swimmer wore an Armani wedding dress in 2011

For her religious ceremony, former Olympic swimmer Charlene looked regal in an off-the-shoulder Armani Prive gown that complemented her sporty figure.

Giorgio Armani's niece Roberta explained to Vogue: "My uncle wanted to make sure the dress was timeless and sophisticated. Charlene is blessed with an amazing body and spectacular shoulders, which is a fantastic base for any dress. The shade of ivory we chose suits her skin so well."

Glittering as she walked down the aisle, Charlene's gown featured 40,000 Swarovski crystals and a five-meter-long train which she teamed with an impressive veil, choosing to forego a tiara.

© Corbis via Getty Images Princess Charlene and Prince Albert attended a pre-wedding concert by The Eagles

The mother-of-two, who welcomed twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques on 10 December 2014, admitted she was "overwhelmed" on her wedding day in an interview with The Times. She concluded: "It was such a wonderful three days. Even months afterwards I would get flashbacks and think, 'Oh, my goodness, did I really have the Eagles playing at my wedding?' I think back and wonder how we managed to pull it off."

Earlier that week, the royal had shown off her experimental style in a black cut-out bustier at the pre-wedding concert and an aquamarine Chanel suit with pallazzo pants at the civil ceremony.

© Pascal Le Segretain Charlene wore a duck egg jumpsuit by Karl Lagerfeld for her civil ceremony

On the subject of her unconventional bridal trousers, she told Vogue: "I’m an athlete and have always kept my clothes clean and simple."