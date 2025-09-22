Princess Kate's unseen chocolate outfit just made her 2025's autumn fashion queen

The Princess of Wales has partaken in a variety of incredible royal tours over the years, and style-wise, always delivers. We were recently reminded of the royal tour of Boston in 2022, when a Boston Police Lieutenant shared a never-before-seen snap of himself with Kate and Prince William. Bret LaBelle shared the picture, in which he stands proudly amongst the royal couple, penning: "In honor of the Royal visit this week, here’s a shot of me greeting Prince William and Princess Catherine. Such an honor to meet them — both super down to earth and easy to talk to. The Prince of Wales was very friendly, and the Princess of Wales is just as stunning in person as she is on TV. Grateful for the experience!"

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis looked as fabulous as ever in her chocolate brown outfit, which is giving pure autumnal vibes. The royal layered up in a luxurious Gabriella Heart set, consisting of a ribbed cashmere knit turtleneck and coordinating midi skirt in a sunny shade of satsuma. Her bespoke Alexander McQueen coat stole the show, though, alongside her coffee-coloured suede boots and matching gloves, with a rustic bag by Lalage Beaumont.

Although Kate's items aren't available right now, we think you'll agree - this fabulous, full-length style by Peacocks really does cut the mustard and looks hugely similar, with the same double-breasted cut and sleek finish.

Brown is widely regarded as the new black and has been crowned this year's standout shade. From rich chocolate tones to soft taupe, mocha to espresso, they are all trending right now. The design team at Nobody's Child explains why brown is so big with shoppers at the moment: " Autumn is made for brown; it’s the ultimate shade for their season. Look for earthy, rich, and warm browns such as chocolate, chestnut, rust, or even burnt sienna. These shades will mirror the richness in their colouring and bring out the depth in an Autumn’s skin, eyes, and hair.

Browns with golden-red undertones will always be a flattering choice for any autumn lover, as they keep your look glowing and full of depth – you can also pair with dark burgundy and cherry shades to complement your chosen brown tones."