10 Brown outfit ideas and the chicest pieces to shop now

When it comes to neutrals, brown has always tended to take a backseat behind the blacks, greys and navys. However we’re seeing its major comeback moment, with its luxuriously understated tone making a statement.

Whilst there’s an array of different hues that fall under the brown umbrella, this season it's the deep, rich chocolate brown that has taken favour and was spotted on the AW24 runways of Fendi, Hermès and Saint Laurent.

Quiet luxury is no longer just a trend and is fully ingrained in the fashion world as a sleek, minimalist style and chocolate brown slots into it perfectly. Whilst black is the ultimate neutral, brown is a softer, cosier alternative. Sometimes, black can have a hardness to it, and brown doesn’t have that same effect so can drastically change the finish of a look.

When it comes to styling it, the versatility of the shade is something to be admired. Whilst it works with other neutrals like blacks, greys and whites, it also works to balance out statement colours too, such as a bright red or yellow. The shades richness combined with cosy winter fabrics results in a timeless elegance that instantly elevates any look.

We've rounded up ten ways to style brown to give you some inspiration on how to incorporate the colour into your wardrobe this season.

© Edward Berthelot With other neutrals Victoria Magrath gives us a lesson in minimalistic chic. A leather midi skirt styled with a cosy turtleneck jumper shows the versatility of brown compared with other neutrals and how they can compliment it whilst also adding texture to an outfit. Styling it with a lighter hue gives the overall look a softer feel.

© Edward Berthelot A matching co-ord A co-ord isn't reserved for spring. We love this suede blazer and skirt combo and styled with a white shirt for a crisp finish and the knee-high biker boots give the overall look more of a winter feel.

© Edward Berthelot With statement accessories To incorporate colour into your brown look, take a leaf from Tamu McPherson's book and opt for bold, bright accessories. Opting for colours like greens, reds and blues will compliment the richness of the brown and allow them to be a stand-out statement finish to your overall outfit.

© Jeremy Moeller Keep it casual There's just something about a casual outfit that if done well, can look so effortlessly chic and Sophia Geiss has proved that. Jeans and a basic tee with a brown suede jacket seems to be the winning combo. Don't overthink your casual look and opt for a style that suits you so it feels authentic to you.

© Raimonda Kulikauskiene Total tailoring Tailoring is a simple, chic way for an instantly put together look. Whether you dress it up with a matching waistcoat and boots, or take inspo from Julia Dalia and opt for a casual style with an open blazer and trainers, it's one of those outfits that require minimum effort yet give maximum impact.

© Christian Vierig With bright colours Leonie Hanne gives us a lesson in dopamine dressing with this yellow and brown ensemble. The richness of the brown coat keeps focus on the yellow outfit whilst still making for a statement finish.

© Edward Berthelot Keep it minimalistic Chloe Harrouche shows us to view brown as the ultimate neutral, styling her trousers with a basic black vest and dark green leather jacket. The brown trousers give a similar effect to what black trousers would but are less harsh and keep focus on the green jacket.



© Edward Berthelot As a statement piece One statement piece can transform any look. Diane Batoukina styles a basic all-black look with a statement brown leather trench coat for an impactful finish.

© Jeremy Moeller Add a texture Incorporating texture into a look can instantly transform and elevate it. Brown suede is everywhere right now, from bags to coats. We love Sonia Lyson's suede coat and its state,ent style makes for maximum impact.

© Jeremy Moeller Printed pieces Opt for a print that features a chocolate brown hue to add some interest to your outfit. Whether its a cow print or you prefer a leopard print, its an easy way to ease yourself into the tone and incorporate it into your every day wardrobe.

We've rounded up the ten best brown pieces available to buy right now:

How we chose:

Style & timelessness: When combing through the internet's top fashion sites for the best brown styles, we made sure that each of our picks had a certain classic appeal for maximum wearability.

When combing through the internet's top fashion sites for the best brown styles, we made sure that each of our picks had a certain classic appeal for maximum wearability. Price: Whether you're planning on splashing out or bagging a bargain, we've got a piece in your price range. We've selected this season's most stylish camel coats, ranging from affordable high street and mid-level brands to luxe designer labels.

1/ 10 Crossover Wrap-Effect Recycled Knitted Sweater Deiji Studios When it comes to winter, there's no such thing as too much knitwear. We love this crossover wrap jumper from Deiji Studios and would style it with baggy blue jeans and trainers. £273.00 AT NET-A-PORTER 2/ 10 Faux Leather Straight Leg Trousers Marks and Spencer Leather trousers are a key item in any winter wardrobe. This chic straight leg pair from M&S are super affordable and we can guarantee will be a style you'll be wearing on repeat. £35.00 AT MARKS AND SPENCER 3/ 10 Waistcoat With Side Vents Zara Tailoring is a way to look instantly put together with minimal effort. We'd style this waistcoat with jeans for a laidback look, or for a full-tailored finish, opt for the matching trousers. £29.99 AT ZARA 4/ 10 Braided Suede Tote & Other Stories A suede bag is at the top of everyone's wishlist right now and this braided iteration from & Other Stories is the perfect piece for an every day wardrobe. £295.00 AT & OTHER STORIES 5/ 10 The Mid Heel Croc-Effect Leather Ankle Boots Toteme Pointed heels are a staple in any winter capsule wardrobe and this Toteme pair tick every box for us. We'd style with wide-leg trousers, jeans or a mini-skirt co-ord set. £600.00 AT NET-A-PORTER 6/ 10 Brown Crew Neck Wool Knitted Midi Jumper Dress Nobody's Child A knitted dress is a quick way to look instantly put together without compromising on style. Dress up with knee-high boots and a statement bag, or for a bit more every day casual, add a chunky boot instead. £145.00 AT NOBODY'S CHILD 7/ 10 Fringed Wool Jumper COS We love any excuse to buy new knitwear when it comes to winter, and what better than an every day statement style? This fringed number from COS will instantly elevate any outfit. £135.00 AT COS 8/ 10 Eli Oversized Shirt Reformation When building a capsule wardrobe, it's all about core staple pieces. A shirt is key and when love this pinstriped brown piece from Reformation. Style it open layered over a basic vest, or under a chunky knit. £148.00 AT REFORMATION 9/ 10 Brown Suede Trench Coat De Savary London With its rich chocolate colourway, oversized silhouette, structured shoulders and belted waist, this coat is the perfect statement addition for any wardrobe. £695.00 AT DE SAVARY LONDON 10/ 10 Coated Cotton-Blend Miniskirt Courréges Just because its winter doesn't mean mini skirts are off the agenda. We love this coated style from Courréges and would style with a chunky knit and knee-high boots, or opt for the matching jacket for a full-look. £630.00 AT MYTHERESA

Why you should trust me:

Chloe Gallacher is H! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds. Finding luxe-looking pieces on the high street is my forte and I love finding those hidden gems that look so much more expensive than they are.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.