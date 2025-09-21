Tiffany Trump's 'Princess Kate style' dress went under the radar at UK state visit

Tiffany Trump accompanied her father, US President Donald Trump, and his wife, First Lady Melania, during the UK state visit earlier this week. The 31-year-old delighted onlookers during her appearance at the sumptuous, much-discussed state banquet, but she was actually also pictured disembarking Air Force One en route to the UK in an incredible dress that went totally under the radar. We think you'll agree, it had a distinctively regal edge.

The mother-of-one, who gave birth to her first child, a son called Alexander, in May of this year, looked nothing short of fabulous wearing a sleek, navy blue midi dress, which was designed in a structured shape, with pointed collar detail, cap-sleeves, and a respectable hemline. The blonde beauty added high heels and rounded dark shades as she was pictured walking on the airport runway ahead of the overseas trip.

The Princess of Wales, whom Tiffany dined with during the state banquet, is known for being the queen of midi dresses, often choosing the style for her various royal appointments. This type of dress has a classic edge and adheres to the unofficial royal hemline rule of skirts always being past the knee. Kate also wears navy blue regularly; it's one of her most reached-for shades. We could really see this style of frock hanging up in Prince William's wife's wardrobe.

Tiffany's banquet look

At the state banquet, Tiffany wowed onlookers in her jewel-toned, sapphire blue off-the-shoulder gown, which was adorned with sequins that created a glittering effect as she walked. A piece of fabric was draped across the bodice and hip before falling to the hem, accentuating her elegant figure.

Choosing black heels once again, she also accessorised with a blue clutch bag and diamonds, including a statement choker.

Tiffany's blonde hair fell in waves down her back, and she sported a glamorous makeup look at dinner.

Her husband wore a black tuxedo jacket and a white bow tie for the event and had the honour of walking into dinner with Princess Kate.

Tiffany walked five places down on the arm of Apple CEO Tim Cook, who was also seated next to her throughout the night.

This was the second time that she accompanied her father on a state visit to the UK, following their trip in 2019.