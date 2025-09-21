Tiffany Trump's 'Princess Kate style' dress went under the radar at UK state visit

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tiffany Trump's 'Kate Middleton style' dress went under the radar at UK state visit
President Donald Trump's fourth child, Tiffany, has just stepped out in a dress that is heavily inspired by the Princess of Wales' iconic fashion

Tiffany Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)© Chip Somodevilla
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
25 minutes ago
Tiffany Trump accompanied her father, US President Donald Trump, and his wife, First Lady Melania, during the UK state visit earlier this week. The 31-year-old delighted onlookers during her appearance at the sumptuous, much-discussed state banquet, but she was actually also pictured disembarking Air Force One en route to the UK in an incredible dress that went totally under the radar. We think you'll agree, it had a distinctively regal edge.

The mother-of-one, who gave birth to her first child, a son called Alexander, in May of this year, looked nothing short of fabulous wearing a sleek, navy blue midi dress, which was designed in a structured shape, with pointed collar detail, cap-sleeves, and a respectable hemline. The blonde beauty added high heels and rounded dark shades as she was pictured walking on the airport runway ahead of the overseas trip.

Tiffany Trump daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump and her husband Michael Boulos (L) board Air Force One on September 16, 2025 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. © Getty Images
Tiffany Trump looked chic in her classic midi dress ahead of the UK State Visit

The Princess of Wales, whom Tiffany dined with during the state banquet, is known for being the queen of midi dresses, often choosing the style for her various royal appointments. This type of dress has a classic edge and adheres to the unofficial royal hemline rule of skirts always being past the knee. Kate also wears navy blue regularly; it's one of her most reached-for shades. We could really see this style of frock hanging up in Prince William's wife's wardrobe.

Tiffany's banquet look

At the state banquet, Tiffany wowed onlookers in her jewel-toned, sapphire blue off-the-shoulder gown, which was adorned with sequins that created a glittering effect as she walked. A piece of fabric was draped across the bodice and hip before falling to the hem, accentuating her elegant figure.

Choosing black heels once again, she also accessorised with a blue clutch bag and diamonds, including a statement choker.

tiffany trump tim cook state banquet UK© Getty Images
Tiffany walked into the banquet with Apple CEO Tim Cook, wearing a blue gown

 Tiffany's blonde hair fell in waves down her back, and she sported a glamorous makeup look at dinner.

tiffany trump state banquet blue dress© Getty Images
Tiffany looked incredible wearing royal blue

 Her husband wore a black tuxedo jacket and a white bow tie for the event and had the honour of walking into dinner with Princess Kate.

Kate Middleton clinking glasses with Michael Boulos, while Donald Trump does the same with King Charles© Getty Images
Princess Kate clinking glasses with Michael Boulos

Tiffany walked five places down on the arm of Apple CEO Tim Cook, who was also seated next to her throughout the night.

 This was the second time that she accompanied her father on a state visit to the UK, following their trip in 2019.

