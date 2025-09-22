The Princess of Wales' ex stylist sits FROW at fashion week - wearing Kate's £540 shoes

The Princess of Wales' former personal assistant and stylist, Natasha Archer, took to Instagram on Sunday to alert her 10,000 followers that she was attending London Fashion Week, where she was watching the Erdem show - one of the hottest tickets in town. The luxury brand, which Kate has frequently worn throughout her royal career, has just celebrated its 20th anniversary. The spring/summer 2026 runway show was brimming with dreamy, ornate silhouettes and sumptuous fabrics.

Natsaha joined a variety of celebrities who came out to see the new collection unfold - Billie Piper, Beth Ditto, Poopy Delevigne, Anna Wintour, and Jenna Colema, to name a few. The notoriously private professional shared a very discreet snap of herself at the event, but only her outfit was in shot, from a bird's-eye view. Clutching the show's programme, Instagram fans could also spy a snippet of her outfit - a houndstooth coat, white trousers, and a pair of two-tone high heels by Alessandra Rich.

Her former client Kate memorably wore these exact shoes in 2022.

© @natashaaarcher Natasha wore a pair of Alessandra Rich shoes at the Erdem show

© WPA Pool Kate wore the same heels back in 2022

Kate stepped out wearing a £540 pair of slingback cap-toe heels from Alessandra Rich, pairing them with a cream-coloured shirt dress from Suzannah London.

Natasha at Ascot 2025

This isn't the first time the stylist has showcased the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis's favourite brands at an event.

In June, Natasha headed to Royal Ascot, and she donned a white and black polka-dot dress by Alessandra Rich.

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im Natasha at day two of Royal Ascot 2025

It looked very like the frock Kate wore at Ascot in 2022. Looking like a total vision at the famous horse racing event that year, the stunning royal's white dress was also emblazoned with contrasting black polka dots, and she added a glorious woven hat of the same monochrome hue.

© Getty Kate wore a polka dot Alessandra Rich dress at Ascot 2022

It gave her a real 'My Fair Lady' vibe and is widely regarded as one of her best looks to date.

© Getty Kate wearing the same Jane Taylor headband in 2022

Interestingly, Natasha also chose to wear a white, pillbox-style hat, finished with a dramatic black bow by Jane Taylor. The exquisite military brand is famously known for creating headpieces for Kate (she wore one last week when meeting Donald Trump for the first time), and the Princess even wore this exact style (albeit with some slight alterations) at Westminster Abbey to mark Anzac Day in 2022.