Princess Eugenie's masterclass on how to style a satin skirt is expert level

Princess Eugenie looked incredible earlier this week as she hosted a very special event alongside her charity, the Anti Slavery Collective. The mother of two has been raising awareness about the fake designer goods industry and how it must be avoided at all costs due to slavery exploitation. Alongside the new campaign, entitled 'Hidden Threads: Fake Fashion - A Human Rights Scandal', the royal hosted a round table event in London to promote the movement, including a video presentation. Her older sister Beatrice also attended and showed her support.

We couldn't help but notice how utterly chic Eugenie looked. The hostess with the mostest sported an understated glam ensemble, consisting of a Massimo Dutti cardigan in a putty shade, which she wore with a lovely satin skirt by Weekend Max Mara. The skirt style is celebrated as a 'capsule wardrobe' item, as it is flattering and versatile, and can be worn with a variety of items. The 35-year-old styled her expertly, mixing textures and giving the silk style a contemporary edge with the cardigan, in a similar tone. It was a sleek getup, but not too extravagant - perfect for the event.

An outfit like this is one we can all learn from - it's the kind of ensemble one could wear to dinner with a friend, and to boss a meeting at work, too. It also has a timeless element to it and could be worn no matter what age you are, from your early twenties to your 70s. The royal accessorised with minimal jewellery too, letting her outfit do all the talking.

Princess Eugenie teamed her skirt with a cardigan by Massimo Dutti

Why Princess Eugenie won't ever carry a fake bag

Eugenie introduced her short feature film on the fake bag trade on Wednesday, and uploaded it to her Instagram platform, penning: "Did you know that Fake fashion is a booming industry worth hundreds of billions, driving a hidden web of exploitation and harm to people and planet? The royal called everyone to "consider whether buying a fake handbag, football shirt, or trainers is worth the cost of people around the world being exploited."

The wife of Jack Brooksbank added: "From forced labour and child exploitation to human trafficking, fake fashion - the kind you can buy online, on the streets, or on holiday - is rife with harm. This week, we hosted an event in NYC with fashion insiders, behavioural change experts, brands, and specialists to shine a light on this overlooked human rights scandal," she shared.