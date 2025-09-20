Princess Eugenie wows in black for night out with Madonna

The five-star hotel Chiltern Firehouse made headlines in February after a fire caused by a pizza oven ripped through the first floor, but on Thursday night, the Marylebone haunt, which plays host to A-listers and royalty alike, reopened its doors "for friends and family" to enjoy a soirée in the lobby while the rest of the property remained under construction.

© GOFF The Princess rocked an all-black outfit for the occasion

Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, joined fellow stars, Kate Moss, Madonna, Iris Law and Lila Moss at the Grade II-listed building, and looked fabulous wearing a pair of stylish tailored trousers with an oversized blazer over a cream blouse for her fun evening out.

© GOFF Madonna was also in attendance at the exclusive party

Party hopping

But it wasn't the only party attended by the Princess on Thursday evening, as she also joined her mum, Sarah, Duchess of York, to ring in the 20th anniversary of China Tang at the Dorchester.

© China Tang Sarah, Duchess of York posed for a photo with Queen Camilla's son Tom

Sarah was pictured having a whale of a time and posed for a photograph with Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles. Bringing her signature sense of style to Mayfair, Sarah wore a letterbox red military jacket and black mini-skirt, which she paired with black heels. Meanwhile, Tom looked smart wearing a blue suit and a white shirt.

The trio were joined by fellow A-listers Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Edward Enniful at the venue, which played host to Kate and Naomi's respective 45th and 39th birthday parties.

Heartfelt message

The double outing came just days after Princess Eugenie missed the Duchess of Kent's funeral on Tuesday. While the Princess didn't join her fellow royal family members, she did take to her Instagram to share a sweet tribute to the late royal. Reposting a picture originally posted by the official Royal Family account, Eugenie shared a photo of Katharine on her wedding day to the Duke of Kent and wrote: "Remembering the Duchess of Kent."

© Instagram Princess Eugenie penned a sentimental tribute to the late royal

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's elder sister didn't attend the funeral proceedings either, but their father, Prince Andrew, made a surprise appearance on the day, attending the ceremony with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.