Duchess Sophie goes shopping in 'tailored' business suit - and hiking boots

The Duchess of Edinburgh has an impeccable autumn/winter wardrobe, but a new photo has emerged of the royal going shopping in London – and she paired an unexpected set of clothing items together. Duchess Sophie, 60, was seen outside Penelope Chilvers' boutique in Notting Hill, having viewed the footwear designer's new collection. She wore a business suit featuring Max Mara's 'Dilly' blazer with padded shoulders, single-breasted buttons, and crisp lapels.

She paired the blazer with the matching trousers, the 'Zelma' style with a cinched waist and wide leg. Underneath, she wore a fine knit sweater in a coordinating oatmeal hue. The most unexpected element of her outfit was her shoes. Despite Penelope Chilvers' espadrilles being a staple in Sophie's wardrobe, she opted for Gianvito Rossi's 'Foster 45 Suede Ankle Boots', a heeled hiking boot style with a lace-up front.

"Duchess Sophie pairing hiking boots with a suit is a little surprising as she is normally quite a formal dresser," HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, tells us. "But, by mixing the casual boots with such a tailored ensemble, she gives that relatable, down-to-earth feel to a look, which gives it a slightly more wearable stance. Plus, it's great for on-the-go togetherness when high heels are just too much!"

Duchess Sophie's boots

1 4 Fold-over style © Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, attended the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service in these killer boots Last Christmas, Sophie gave us a new style of boot to obsess over. She arrived at the Princess of Wales' 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey wearing this rusty suede pair with the tops folded over – gorgeous with her paisley skirt!

2 4 Wellies © Getty Sophie used a blazer to dress up her farmgirl chic Sophie looked the ultimate down-to-earth royal when she paid Shallowford Farm, a farm school that works with young people living in challenging circumstances, a visit in 2022. She opted for Wellington boots, tucking her white jeans in and pairing them with a country chic khaki blazer.



3 4 Beige suede © Getty Images The royal paired her recycled bag with some sensational suede boots Perhaps Sophie's most feminine boots, the pale beige suede pair she wore to The Royal Windsor Horse Show earlier this year, are among our favourites. She paired her L.K. Bennett 'Karen' knee-high boots with a white skirt and jumper under a navy long-line coat.

4 4 Pointed toe © Getty Sophie, Countess of Wessex attends day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse Way back in 2006, Sophie made boots a staple of her wardrobe on colder days. She was spotted at the Cheltenham Festival wearing this high shine mahogany-hued pair with a pointed toe and high heel. They coordinated with her (enormous) statement hat and the burgundy accents on her coat.