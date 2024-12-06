Duchess Sophie looks gorgeous in unexpected retro dress and suede boots

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked when she attended the Together at Christmas 2024 carol concert.

Showing her support for the Princess of Wales, the 59-year-old royal flashed a smile as she greeted well-wishers and guests outside Westminster Abbey.

Sophie looked sensational in an unexpected retro-style ensemble.

The Duchess wore a long dress adorned with a stunning purple paisley pattern, with a pristine white blazer jacket draped over the top to keep out the London chill.

© Chris Jackson, Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 06, 2024 in London, England.

Polishing off the elegant look, Sophie wore some suede boots with a chunky heel - adding a touch of glamour - and also carried a matching handbag to accessorise.

The mother-of-two – whose husband the Duke of Edinburgh and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex were not present at the event – sported a rosy beauty look including a light dusting of blusher and dewy foundation.

© Chris Jackson, Getty Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice of York, Christopher Woolf and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service

Royal fashion was on full display at the event. Zara Tindall wowed in a tailored velvet suit in the most gorgeous red-wine hue, while Princess Beatrice wore a coat dress in a similar shade.

Host of the evening, the Princess of Wales, wore a show-stopping red coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, paired with a fabulous tartan skirt by Emilia Wickstead.

© Chris Jackson The Princess of Wales looks stunning in red

Together at Christmas

Hosted by Princess Kate and supported by The Royal Foundation, the carol service will air on ITV on Christmas Eve, providing a moment to consider the importance of love, empathy, and connection during life’s most challenging moments.

The annual event sees the royal family come out in force to witness musical performances, listen to messages of hope, and celebrate those making a difference in their communities.

© Getty Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arrived together

A total of 1,600 guests are joining the Princess and her family at Westminster Abbey for a service filled with reflection, celebration, and community.

Duchess Sophie's past looks

The Duchess of Edinburgh always makes an understated yet chic appearance at the annual carol service. 2023’s edition saw Sophie wearing a soft blue wool coat layered over a cosy knit dress.

© Max Mumby/Indigo, Getty Duchess Sophie opted for power blue last year

Her festive attire was completed by a pair of brown suede boots and a dazzling pair of asymmetric gold earrings.

The royal mum's blonde locks were swept up into a half-up, half-down look and a rose-hued beauty blend offset her features.

Another memorable outfit came in 2021 when the duchess opted for a festive designer coat in burgundy corduroy, layered over a forest green knit. A pair of tailored white trousers perfected the look.