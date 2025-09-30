Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall's figure-hugging pencil dress is her most 'eye-catching' yet
Zara Tindall, daughter of the Princess Royal, wore an incredibly 'eye-catching' dress to a charity dinner she attended alongside her husband, Mike Tindall

zara tindall in boater hat © Getty Images

Josh Osman
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Zara Tindall's style has certainly evolved as she has reached her forties: while she once reached for the bolder Y2K looks, she typically opts for more muted dresses, countryside-inspired lifestyle wear, or a cosier piece, whether that's a chunky knit or barrel jeans. When it comes to gorgeous dresses, the daughter of the Princess Royal has it nailed: subtle prints, soft colours and classy silhouettes are all over her wardrobe. Once again, the 44-year-old has stepped out in an incredible new dress for a charity dinner alongside her husband, Mike

Attending the 10th anniversary Great Chef's Dinner 2025 for DEBRA, the national charity for people living with the skin condition epidermolysis bullosa, the Olympian appeared alongside her former rugby player husband in a beautiful blue dress from one of her go-to luxury houses, the Australian womenswear designer Rebecca Vallance.

As identified by royal style blogger @royalbritishfashion on Instagram, the dress was the 'Violetta Midi Dress' (£650 / $840) from the designer, in the periwinkle blue colour. The brand describes it as an 'eye-catching' piece, which is tailored from bonded crepe. It features voluminous short puffed sleeves with a rounded neckline.

Zara's dress also features an asymmetrical bow detail, which slightly drapes, adding some visual intrigue to the neckline. The pencil midi skirt, which is cinched at the waist, makes for a flattering, figure-hugging silhouette. To accessorise, the mother-of-three brought out a brand new silver clutch from Aspinal, which featured a hatched woven leather design, and a pair of silver court shoes from Dune. 

The followers of the royal style blog were enamoured with her ensemble, with one writing: "That looks terrific on Zara, absolutely perfect", and another penning: "Stunning colour and cut." Even the brand's creative director, Rebecca Vallance-Gasan, took to Instagram to comment on how well the British royal pulled off one of her dresses, adding: "Gorgeous [red heart emoji]." 

So far this year, the cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry has brought out some of our favourite looks – scroll down to take a peek at our pick of the very best of Zara Tindall's fashion in 2025…

Zara Tindall on grass in striped shirt dress© Getty

Zara Tindall at the Royal Windsor Cup Final on 22 June

Inspiration from a royal relative

Appearing at the Royal Windsor Cup Final at the Guards Polo Club back in June, Zara stunned in a gorgeous silky striped sundress from Ralph Lauren, which Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece had been seen in just four days before.


Zara Tindall smiling in barn jacket with Fiona Howden© Getty Images for Cornbury House

Zara Tindall at the Cornbury House Horse Trials at Cornbury Oark

Channelling her mother

Rocking the season's must-have coat, Zara epitomised countryside chic at the Cornbury House Horse Trials in a barn jacket from one of her go-to luxury brands, Fairfax & Favor. Though the style has become quite mainstream nowadays, her mother, Princess Anne, wore a barn jacket long before it was a trend, back in 2001.

Zara at racecourse in black and white dress and hat© Getty

Zara Tindall on day three of Ascot 2025

Day three of Ascot

Summer style is one of the 44-year-old's specialities, and her fashion at the races never disappoints. On day three of Ascot 2025, she stunned in a Laura Green dress that featured a white bodice and skirt with a black collar and piping around the capped sleeves.

Zara Tindall also made an appearance

Zara Tindall at the Buckingham Palace garden party

Buckingham Palace garden party

In a full-length Anna Mason London gown, which features puff sleeves, a fit-and-flare silhouette and a French Provençal cotton Garance Print, she was the image of royal elegance at the Buckingham Palace Garden party in May.

