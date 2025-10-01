Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall's sparkling princess dress has her looking like Disney's Cinderella
The wife of Mike Tindall shows that pastel blue is the perfect colour on a blonde as she shines in a beautiful princess dress by Australian designer Paolo Sebastian

Zara Tindall attends on day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 17, 2025 in Ascot, England.© WireImage
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Zara Tindall loves pastel blue! The blonde royal frequently wears the flattering colour, and we love how great it looks with her sunshine-golden hair. Hot on the heels of her blue Rebecca Vallance dress, which she donned earlier this week, we decided to take a trip down memory lane and check out some of her other black tie numbers that feature this gentle light blue. And we found the most fabulous fashion throwback! Back in 2022, Zara went to a formal event with her husband Mike, and we think you'll agree she legitimately looks like the character of Cinderella in the Disney masterpiece in her Paolo Sebastian gown.

The sparkling style had a luminous overlay, which made the off-the-shoulder silhouette look super ethereal. We loved the gathered sleeves and the belted waistline, as well as the textured mesh fabric and sequin detail that was embroidered exquisitely all over the skirt. The daughter of Princess Anne even coordinated her eyeshadow, which complemented her blue eyes. With her silver clutch and high heels, the 44-year-old never looked more luminous.

Zara looked stunning in her Paolo Sebastian dress© @mike_tindall12
Zara looked stunning in her Paolo Sebastian dress

Zara wearing Barbie blue

Zara Tindall smiling in blue dress and Mike Tindall in top hat pointing© Getty

Zara looked stunning in her Rebecca Vallance dress

Ascot 2025

Zara looked nothing short of magnificent in her radiant, sun-kissed look at the royal favourite's racing event, Ascot. The equestrian star rocked a sky-blue midi dress from Rebecca Vallance, which was oh-so-sophisticated. It had a fitted empire bodice and high neckline, which made for a classic, timeless style. The A-line silhouette accentuated her shape, giving her a statuesque stance.

Zara Tindall smiling shoulders up in blue dress and pink hat© Getty

Zara added a baby pink hat into the mix

The expertly dressed royal accessorised to perfection in her gorgeous nude heels, a stunning pastel pink fascinator from Sarah Cant, and a pearl-coloured clutch from cult British designer Anya Hindmarch. Many remarked that she was best dressed that day, and the pastel colourway signified the start of the summer season.

Zara Phillips attends the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England.© Stuart C. Wilson

Zara wore a Laura Green coat dress to the King's Coronation

The King's Coronation

In 2023, when King Charles III was crowned sovereign alongside his wife Queen Camilla, Zara celebrated the milestone moment in her baby blue coat dress by Laura Green, which she teamed with a beautiful matching floral hat. The luxurious piece was teamed with coordinating shoes that elevated her elegant attire – and poignantly, Zara also added her mother Princess Anne's diamond brooch to her look.

Zara Tindall in blue suit© PA Images via Getty Images

Zara looked incredible in this baby blue trousers suit as Ascot

Ascot trouser suit

On day four of Ascot 2025, Zara brought her style game strong in one of her most elegant ensembles to date. The Olympic equestrian stepped out in a magnificent two-piece suit from Veronica Beard, layered over the most luxurious-looking blue silk shirt. The royal accessorised with a gorgeous fascinator from Jenny Roberts millinery that matched her suit's hue perfectly, and featured a fabulous, bright white, oversized bow.

