Zara Tindall's sparkling princess dress has her looking like Disney's Cinderella

Zara Tindall loves pastel blue! The blonde royal frequently wears the flattering colour, and we love how great it looks with her sunshine-golden hair. Hot on the heels of her blue Rebecca Vallance dress, which she donned earlier this week, we decided to take a trip down memory lane and check out some of her other black tie numbers that feature this gentle light blue. And we found the most fabulous fashion throwback! Back in 2022, Zara went to a formal event with her husband Mike, and we think you'll agree she legitimately looks like the character of Cinderella in the Disney masterpiece in her Paolo Sebastian gown.

The sparkling style had a luminous overlay, which made the off-the-shoulder silhouette look super ethereal. We loved the gathered sleeves and the belted waistline, as well as the textured mesh fabric and sequin detail that was embroidered exquisitely all over the skirt. The daughter of Princess Anne even coordinated her eyeshadow, which complemented her blue eyes. With her silver clutch and high heels, the 44-year-old never looked more luminous.

© @mike_tindall12 Zara looked stunning in her Paolo Sebastian dress

LISTEN: How Donald Trump might have inspired the Princess of Wales state banquet look

Zara wearing Barbie blue

© Getty Zara looked stunning in her Rebecca Vallance dress Ascot 2025 Zara looked nothing short of magnificent in her radiant, sun-kissed look at the royal favourite's racing event, Ascot. The equestrian star rocked a sky-blue midi dress from Rebecca Vallance, which was oh-so-sophisticated. It had a fitted empire bodice and high neckline, which made for a classic, timeless style. The A-line silhouette accentuated her shape, giving her a statuesque stance.



© Getty Zara added a baby pink hat into the mix The expertly dressed royal accessorised to perfection in her gorgeous nude heels, a stunning pastel pink fascinator from Sarah Cant, and a pearl-coloured clutch from cult British designer Anya Hindmarch. Many remarked that she was best dressed that day, and the pastel colourway signified the start of the summer season.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Zara Tindall's most stylish moments at the races

© Stuart C. Wilson Zara wore a Laura Green coat dress to the King's Coronation The King's Coronation In 2023, when King Charles III was crowned sovereign alongside his wife Queen Camilla, Zara celebrated the milestone moment in her baby blue coat dress by Laura Green, which she teamed with a beautiful matching floral hat. The luxurious piece was teamed with coordinating shoes that elevated her elegant attire – and poignantly, Zara also added her mother Princess Anne's diamond brooch to her look.