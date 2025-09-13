Zara Tindall is the image of mum Princess Anne - wearing the barn jacket of 2025

Zara Tindall is the queen of Cotswold heritage chic, with her equestrian wardrobe; the wife of former international rugby player Mike Tindall is the poster girl for tweed, tartan, and all super-smart outdoor attire. The mother-of-three only proved this further on Friday afternoon, as she was pictured at the Cornbury House Horse Trials at Cornbury Park, alongside her royal relative, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. Zara, 43, was pictured rocking this season's must-have coat - the barn jacket, which came from one of the brands she is affiliated with, Fairfax and Favor. Zara Tindall looked in full countryside mode, in the wax jacket, which was of the mocha brown variety. Keeping in with autumnal tones, she added a coffee-coloured knit, blue jeans, and pistachio-coloured wellington boots. Stunning!

The durable barn jacket may seem like it's a new item, but the classic style has actually been around for years. It's often made from wax and has large pockets and a slightly oversized, boxy cut. Originally designed for outdoor workers, it has now become pretty mainstream, appearing on the Prada runway and worn by a host of celebrities at Glastonbury.

Zara's mother, Princess Anne, actually wore the style before her blonde daughter, noticeably back in 2001.

© Getty Images for Cornbury House Zara Tindall looked stunning in her Fairfax & Favor barn jacket

King Charles's only sister was at the Gatcombe Horse Trials that year, wearing a hugely similar style, only hers was a little darker.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Princess Anne wearing a barn jacket in 2001

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get The royal also styled her jacket with a chic knitted top

She, too, styled it with a knitted creation, but she added sunglasses and also rocked a neck scarf. What a pair of style twins!

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Zara Tindall's best racing fashion moments

Zara on Princess Anne's style

Earlier this year, Zara exclusively told HELLO! how much she admires her mother's style and even shared her ultimate fashion tip.

© Getty Zara told HELLO! that her mother, Princess Anne, values quality when she selects clothes

"Mum taught me the importance of having good-quality clothing that keeps you warm and comfortable outdoors," she remarked.

© Getty Zara Tindall looked incredible at Ascot 2025

Zara is known for her elite dress sense at racing events, and she even spilled the beans on how to dress for Ascot and Cheltenham moments. "Choose a classic, tailored outfit, but make sure to incorporate layers and weather-appropriate accessories," the royal revealed. " For me, it’s about what works and feels good to wear. For events where I have to get more dressed up, I work with an amazing stylist who's brilliant at finding pieces that reflect the type of event it is."