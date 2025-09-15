Zara Tindall's daring lace-up ballgown and cowboy boots she'd never wear today

Cowboy boots had a major comeback this summer, but before the internet’s It-girls made them cool again, Zara Tindall was stomping around red carpets in the western-style boot. Back in 2007, almost 20 years ago, the daughter of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips turned heads when she arrived at the British Red Cross Ball at The Room by the River in a worn pair of leather cowboy boots and a bold dress to match. Snapped entering the VIP event, the eldest niece of King Charles III beamed underneath a hat she’d most definitely never been seen wearing today.

Serving as the ultimate royal throwback, the 44-year-old Olympian leaned into her love of horses by sporting a rodeo, western inspired look for the November fixture in London. Working from the top down, she opted for a woven tan coloured cowboy hat that sat atop her blonde, cropped hair. She added a daring cerulean blue midi dress that was adorned with small gems and featured a cut-out panel that stretched from her chest to the top of her lower abdomen.

The dress was pulled closed at the panel by a piece of black lace that had been criss-crossed over her torso which was a more daring cut than her current style. Floating just below her knees, the garment also had loose sleeves that billowed around her arms and cuffed at her wrists. Completing the look was a pair of patterned, worn leather cowboy boots that hit the top of the shin in a tan colour. Zara pulled everything together with a small clutch bag in a metallic brownish gold, which she held tucked underneath her arm as she walked into the venue.

From then to now

© WireImage Zara Tindall wore cowboy boots and a lace-up blue dress to an event in London in 2007

Nearing two decades on from her cowboy-inspired night on the town, the wife of former rugby union star Mike Tindall has changed up her style to suit a more demure aesthetic. While not a working member of the royal family, the mother of three regularly makes appearances in elegant outfits at events to show support for her own mother and extended relatives.

© Getty Images for Cornbury House She recently opted for a much more toned-down outfit at the Cornbury House Horse Trials

Most recently, Zara attended the Cornbury House Horse Trials in a casual ensemble that showed off her sporty-chic style. She clung to her roots and opted for a pair of green wellie boots, which she matched with a similarly coloured fedora hat. She added a brown mid-length wax jacket over some dark blue skinny jeans and a cream knitted jumper to finish off the look.