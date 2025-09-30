Princess Kate defies the odds with sky-high heels - including while playing football and cycling

The Princess of Wales has always had a love affair with high heels. In fact, many would say that she is the Carrie Bradshaw of her time! Why? Because the wife of Prince William is rarely seen without a pair of stilettos. Yes, she made Veja trainers cool, but more often than not, the mother-of-three's outfits include heels. From Manolo Blahnik to Chanel and Jimmy Choo to Alessandra Rich, Kate's selection of stamps is legendary. What also astounds us is how comfortable and at home the Princess looks wearing them. No matter what she's doing - from sporting events to balancing on grass, she never so much as puts a toe out of place.

We've been trawling through the archives to find evidence of Kate wearing high heels whilst participating in various activities where it could prove quite difficult, and we think you'll agree, she makes it look classy and totally effortless. There isn't even a hint of a wobble; Kate wears wedges, stilettos, and block heels with grace. Grab a cup of tea, and check them all out - which one is your favourite?

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Kate has always been a big fan of high heels

LISTEN: How Donald Trump might have inspired the Princess of Wales state banquet look

© Photo: Getty Images Kate wore high heels soon after she gave birth to Prince Louis Wearing high heels after giving birth The then Duchess of Cambridge introduced her beautiful new baby boy, Prince Louis, to the world on 23 April 2018. As she made her way to the steps of the iconic Lindo Wing with her husband, Prince William, fashion fans praised Kate for looking so incredible so soon after giving birth to the new prince. Despite just coming out of labour, Kate donned her praline suede 85 pumps by Gianvito Rossi and looked stunning.



© Getty Images The Princess wore high heels to play hockey Playing hockey In 2012, Kate went to the University of St Andrews to open the new facilities hockey pitch and tested out the surface herself. Looking uber glam yet at ease with the stick, Kate got stuck in, wearing a glorious tartan coat and high-heeled boots. With her hair flowing as she rushed for the ball, the royal acted like a total pro, despite her tricky footwear.

© Evening Standard via Getty Image Kate wore a pair of Pied a Terre heels to play football Playing football In 2012, Kate launched a programme called Coach Core, alongside William and her brother-in-law, Prince Harry. The trio enjoyed a kick about at the launch, and the brunette royal looked totally at home dribbling the ball, rocking a ladylike checked dress from Hobbs and super high wedge heels from Pied a Terre, which cost around £80 at the time of purchase.



© Evening Standard via Getty Image Kate wowed in wedges and skinny jeans to play Volleyball Playing volleyball In 2013, not long after she had given birth to her first son, Prince George, Kate was in high spirits as she made a special appearance at the Copper Box venue inside the former Olympic Park to meet young athletes who are being supported by SportsAid. Looking so stylish, Kate donned one of her favourite style combos, skinny jeans and a Breton-striped top, with a pair of uber high wedges. Effortless!





© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Kate delicately wore heels when walking on a marble floor Walking on marble In 2023, the Prince and Princess of Wales were pictured entering Buckingham Palace for a three-day state visit during which South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee were in attendance. Kate looked at ease as she walked across the ultra slippery marble floor in her red high heels, which went expertly well with her coordinating scarlet cape dress crafted by Catherine Walker and a matching hat designed by Jane Taylor.





© WireImage Kate delicately walked up aeroplane steps in Jamaica Walking up aeroplane steps In 2022, after their eight-day royal visit to Jamaica and the Bahamas, Kate and William finished the tour by flying out of the Bahamas and waving goodbye to the country. Kate rocked a yellow print Alessandra Rich dress, and many remarked how she appealed to the patriotism of the locals with the outfit. We were also astounded by how she kept her footing balanced, climbing up all those steps in those white stilettos!