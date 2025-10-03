Meghan Markle's chocolate brown Massimo Dutti satin skirt is autumn in a nutshell

Meghan Markle may live in sunny Montecito, where the weather is warm instead of cold and grey, but she still knows a thing or two about dressing for seasonal changes, having lived in the UK for over three years during her time as a working royal. We love checking out the archives to see what the royal ladies were wearing a few years ago, and Meghan's autumnal outfit from 2020 really does cut the mustard. The mother-of-two visited Canada House with husband Prince Harry and rocked a selection of warm coffee tones in the form of a satin skirt from Massimo Dutti, which she expertly teamed with a polo neck jumper, her favourite velvet Jimmy Choo heels and a smart Reiss coat.
Satin skirts are incredible items to invest in as the material is super light and fluid, meaning it's great to wear on chilly days when you want to cover your legs without tights. They're a fabulous capsule wardrobe piece as they look chic with so many things - a blazer, a graphic print T-shirt, an oversized sweatshirt or even a cosy knit.
Meghan teamed her skirt with other tonal items
We love how Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother decided to embrace all the tones of chocolate, butterscotch and amber in this look - it's so chic and really does scream 'Fall.' Sumptuous brown tones are hugely on trend right now and return faithfully each season.
Chocolate tones signalise a seasonal change
"Autumn is made for brown; it’s the ultimate shade for their season," the design team at Nobody's Child explain. "Look for earthy, rich, and warm browns such as chocolate, chestnut, rust, or even burnt sienna. These shades will mirror the richness in their colouring and bring out the depth in an Autumn’s skin, eyes, and hair."
Satin skirts in various brown tones are big news this season
"Browns with golden-red undertones will always be a flattering choice for any autumn lover, as they keep your look glowing and full of depth – you can also pair with dark burgundy and cherry shades to complement your chosen brown tones."
Kate looked stunning in this brown skirt in 2019
Kate's brown slip skirt
It's not just Meghan - the Princess of Wales wore a very similar satin style back in 2019. William and Kate visited the Chitabo glacier in the Hindu Kush mountain range that year, and the royal delighted fans in her slip skirt, which she teamed with a black shirt and leather waistcoat. Her version had a slight flare at the hem, and she paired it with boots