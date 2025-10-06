Meghan Markle's never worn a full-on 'naked dress' - but she's come very close

The naked dress is dominating red carpets right now! Although it may seem pretty scary to think of wearing one, they actually dont have to be. In case you are unsure, the 'naked dress' creates the illusion of nudity, with clever sheer panelling and see-through fabric. Meghan Markle, although hasn't been seen in a flesh-toned number, actually wore her own version of the style back in 2019.

Looking fine in formalwear, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out for the star-studded premiere of The Lion King with her husband Prince Harry that year, wearing a dazzling black semi-sheer midi dress by Jason Wu. She wore her hair in an elegant up-do style and kept her makeup golden and glowing for her return to the red carpet, which came just over two months after the royal couple welcomed their baby son, Prince Archie.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the European Premiere of Disney's The Lion King at the Odeon Luxe cinema, Leicester Square in London

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Meghan wore a stunning gown by Jason Wu The couple memorably arrived to whoops and cheers in London's Leicester Square at the star-studded premier, where Harry's lifelong friend Elton John attended, as well as Beyonce and Jay-Z.



© SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett Meghan's top half of her dress was sheer Meghan's beautiful gown had sheer panelling across the top half, so her decolletage just showed skin - a big part of the naked dress movement.

© Getty Images Margot Robbie kicked off the 'naked dress' trend last month Many celebrities have been stepping out in their own take on the trend - from Margot Robbie to Jenna Ortega. Although these ladies have been wearing naked dresses with strategically placed embellishments, the Princess of Wales and her sister, Pippa, have actually worn their own subtly see-through versions over the years, just like Meghan.



© Getty Pippa looked stunning in her sheer Temperley gown At an event in 2013, Pippa embraced a gothic-themed look in a full-length, baroque gown by Temperley, which had a completely sheer back and mesh corset-like top. The sophisticated evening dress also featured a mermaid-style skirt and a sleeveless silhouette. The skirt looked transparent as she walked, but in a very classy, elegant way.

