Meghan Markle's never worn a full-on 'naked dress' - but she's come very close

The naked dress is dominating red carpets right now! Although it may seem pretty scary to think of wearing one, they actually dont have to be. In case you are unsure, the 'naked dress' creates the illusion of nudity, with clever sheer panelling and see-through fabric. Meghan Markle, although hasn't been seen in a flesh-toned number, actually wore her own version of the style back in 2019.
Meghan wore a stunning gown by Jason Wu
The couple memorably arrived to whoops and cheers in London's Leicester Square at the star-studded premier, where Harry's lifelong friend Elton John attended, as well as Beyonce and Jay-Z.
Meghan's top half of her dress was sheer
Meghan's beautiful gown had sheer panelling across the top half, so her decolletage just showed skin - a big part of the naked dress movement.
Margot Robbie kicked off the 'naked dress' trend last month
Many celebrities have been stepping out in their own take on the trend - from Margot Robbie to Jenna Ortega. Although these ladies have been wearing naked dresses with strategically placed embellishments, the Princess of Wales and her sister, Pippa, have actually worn their own subtly see-through versions over the years, just like Meghan.
Pippa looked stunning in her sheer Temperley gown
At an event in 2013, Pippa embraced a gothic-themed look in a full-length, baroque gown by Temperley, which had a completely sheer back and mesh corset-like top. The sophisticated evening dress also featured a mermaid-style skirt and a sleeveless silhouette. The skirt looked transparent as she walked, but in a very classy, elegant way.
Kate's Phillipa Lepley dress had 'naked' sleeves
Last month, Princess Kate went to the State Banquet, which saw King Charles and Queen Camilla host American President Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania. Kate wore a glorious bespoke dress by Phillipa Lepley, which featured hand-embroidered gold chantilly lace detail, in an almost coat-like feature, which cascaded over the top of an ivory silk crepe skirt. The 'naked' element comes from the sleeves - fashion fans noticed these areas featured exquisite embroidery, leaving her flesh in these areas lightly exposed, but covered artfully and perfectly with the lace.