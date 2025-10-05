New Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg pictured for first time since ascension – best photos

Friday was a momentous occasion for Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg as he ascended the throne as Grand Duke following the abdication of his father, Grand Duke Henri. Now, Guillaume has been spotted on his first outing since he was sworn in alongside his wife, Grand Duchess Stéphanie of Luxembourg, as he attended the Te Deum, i.e. the thanksgiving mass.

The new Grand Duke was seen alongside his parents, Henri and Maria Teresa, as well as his wife, as they arrived at the Cathedral Notre-Dame of Luxembourg. Despite the rain, the new head of state was all smiles as he was joined by members of the grand ducal family on this special occasion.

The outing followed the swearing-in ceremony at the Grand Ducal Palace, which saw royals from across Europe, including King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, and Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, show up for the historic occasion. See the best photos from the Te Deum mass on Sunday.

1 8 The royal family arrives © Getty Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg, Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg and Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg attended the Te Deum mass in the Cathedral Prince Guillaume and his wife joined his parents for the mass, symbolising the passing on of the baton from one generation to the next.

2 8 The couple of the hour © Getty Images Grand Duchess Stephanie stunned in ruby red Grand Duchess Stéphanie looked wonderful in a crimson outfit with flowers adorning the waistband. Meanwhile, her mother-in-law looked lovely in navy with a bright red lip to add an extra touch of glamour.

3 8 Prince Felix arrives © Getty Images Prince Felix, Princess Claire, Princess Amalia and Prince Liam all attend the Te Deum mass Guillaume's brother, Prince Felix, looked dapper in tails as he arrived for the occasion with his wife, Princess Claire of Luxembourg, and their two young children, Princess Amalia and Prince Liam.

4 8 Prince Guillaume and Princess Sibilla © Getty Images Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg and Princess Sibilla of Luxembourg were a proud aunt and uncle The new Grand Duke's uncle, Prince Guillaume, and his wife, Princess Sibilla, looked smart, with Princess Sibilla rocking a pink and orange floral dress.

5 8 Princess Margaretha and Prince Nikolaus © Getty Images Princess Margaretha of Liechtenstein and Prince Nikolaus of Liechtenstein braved the rain Guillaume's aunt, Princess Margaretha, and her husband, Prince Nikolaus of Liechtenstein, were also in attendance, braving the rain nobly in immaculate outfits. Princess Margaretha's olive green dress was particularly flattering.

6 8 Taking a pew © Getty Images The new Grand Duke and Duchess led the congregation in the celebration Inside, the new Grand Duke and his wife were seen leading the congregation in the mass.

7 8 Grand departure © Getty Images Grand Duchess Stephanie and Grand Duke Guillaume were all smiles as they waved at the crowd that gathered The royal couple were seen waving warmly to well-wishers as they departed the cathedral – and the rain seemed to have dried up for their exit!

8 8 The next generation © Getty Images The royal foursome stood outside the cathedral following the mass All four of the royals stood outside the cathedral, marking a new era for the ducal family's reign.