New Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg pictured for first time since ascension – best photos
On Friday, Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg took over from his father Grand Duke Henri - see photos from his first outing since

Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg and Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg depart from the cathedral meeting ministers© Getty
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Friday was a momentous occasion for Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg as he ascended the throne as Grand Duke following the abdication of his father, Grand Duke Henri. Now, Guillaume has been spotted on his first outing since he was sworn in alongside his wife, Grand Duchess Stéphanie of Luxembourg, as he attended the Te Deum, i.e. the thanksgiving mass. 

The new Grand Duke was seen alongside his parents, Henri and Maria Teresa, as well as his wife, as they arrived at the Cathedral Notre-Dame of Luxembourg. Despite the rain, the new head of state was all smiles as he was joined by members of the grand ducal family on this special occasion.

The outing followed the swearing-in ceremony at the Grand Ducal Palace, which saw royals from across Europe, including King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, and Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, show up for the historic occasion. See the best photos from the Te Deum mass on Sunday.

18

The royal family arrives

Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg, Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg and Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg stand in a line© Getty
Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg, Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg and Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg attended the Te Deum mass in the Cathedral

Prince Guillaume and his wife joined his parents for the mass, symbolising the passing on of the baton from one generation to the next.

28

The couple of the hour

Grand Duchess Stephanie in ruby red walk up red carpet with husband© Getty Images
Grand Duchess Stephanie stunned in ruby red

Grand Duchess Stéphanie looked wonderful in a crimson outfit with flowers adorning the waistband. Meanwhile, her mother-in-law looked lovely in navy with a bright red lip to add an extra touch of glamour.

38

Prince Felix arrives

Prince Felix, Princess Claire, Princess Amalia and Prince Liam in a line on red carpet© Getty Images
Prince Felix, Princess Claire, Princess Amalia and Prince Liam all attend the Te Deum mass

Guillaume's brother, Prince Felix, looked dapper in tails as he arrived for the occasion with his wife, Princess Claire of Luxembourg, and their two young children, Princess Amalia and Prince Liam.

48

Prince Guillaume and Princess Sibilla

Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg and Princess Sibilla of Luxembourg under umbrella walking up red carpet© Getty Images
Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg and Princess Sibilla of Luxembourg were a proud aunt and uncle

The new Grand Duke's uncle, Prince Guillaume, and his wife, Princess Sibilla, looked smart, with Princess Sibilla rocking a pink and orange floral dress.

58

Princess Margaretha and Prince Nikolaus

Princess Margaretha of Liechtenstein and Prince Nikolaus of Liechtenstein walking under umbrella© Getty Images
Princess Margaretha of Liechtenstein and Prince Nikolaus of Liechtenstein braved the rain

Guillaume's aunt, Princess Margaretha, and her husband, Prince Nikolaus of Liechtenstein, were also in attendance, braving the rain nobly in immaculate outfits. Princess Margaretha's olive green dress was particularly flattering.

68

Taking a pew

Prince Louis of Luxembourg, Prince Noah of Luxembourg, Prince Felix of Luxembourg, Prince Sebastien of Luxembourg, Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg, Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, Princess Amalia of Luxembourg, Princess Claire of Luxembourg, Prince Liam of Luxembourg and Prince Felix of Luxembourg in church© Getty Images
The new Grand Duke and Duchess led the congregation in the celebration

Inside, the new Grand Duke and his wife were seen leading the congregation in the mass.

78

Grand departure

Grand Duchess Stephanie and Grand Duke Guillaume waving outside cathedral© Getty Images
Grand Duchess Stephanie and Grand Duke Guillaume were all smiles as they waved at the crowd that gathered

The royal couple were seen waving warmly to well-wishers as they departed the cathedral – and the rain seemed to have dried up for their exit!

88

 The next generation

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg, Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg and Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg stood in line outside cathedral© Getty Images
The royal foursome stood outside the cathedral following the mass

 All four of the royals stood outside the cathedral, marking a new era for the ducal family's reign.

