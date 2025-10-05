New Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg pictured for first time since ascension – best photos

Friday was a momentous occasion for Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg as he ascended the throne as Grand Duke following the abdication of his father, Grand Duke Henri. Now, Guillaume has been spotted on his first outing since he was sworn in alongside his wife, Grand Duchess Stéphanie of Luxembourg, as he attended the Te Deum, i.e. the thanksgiving mass.
The new Grand Duke was seen alongside his parents, Henri and Maria Teresa, as well as his wife, as they arrived at the Cathedral Notre-Dame of Luxembourg. Despite the rain, the new head of state was all smiles as he was joined by members of the grand ducal family on this special occasion.
Prince Guillaume and his wife joined his parents for the mass, symbolising the passing on of the baton from one generation to the next.
The couple of the hour
Grand Duchess Stéphanie looked wonderful in a crimson outfit with flowers adorning the waistband. Meanwhile, her mother-in-law looked lovely in navy with a bright red lip to add an extra touch of glamour.
Prince Felix arrives
Guillaume's brother, Prince Felix, looked dapper in tails as he arrived for the occasion with his wife, Princess Claire of Luxembourg, and their two young children, Princess Amalia and Prince Liam.
Prince Guillaume and Princess Sibilla
The new Grand Duke's uncle, Prince Guillaume, and his wife, Princess Sibilla, looked smart, with Princess Sibilla rocking a pink and orange floral dress.
Princess Margaretha and Prince Nikolaus
Guillaume's aunt, Princess Margaretha, and her husband, Prince Nikolaus of Liechtenstein, were also in attendance, braving the rain nobly in immaculate outfits. Princess Margaretha's olive green dress was particularly flattering.
Taking a pew
Inside, the new Grand Duke and his wife were seen leading the congregation in the mass.
