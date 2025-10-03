Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal family latest updates: Luxembourg's Grand Duke Henri abdicates in favour of son Prince Guillaume
Subscribe
Royal family latest updates: Luxembourg's Grand Duke Henri abdicates in favour of son Prince Guillaume
Live:Updated56m ago

Royal family latest updates: Luxembourg's Grand Duke Henri abdicates in favour of son Prince Guillaume

Luxembourg's Grand Duke Henri officially steps down from the thrown on October 3. Prince Guillaume is set to succeed his father.

two men standing together© WireImage
HELLO!
Isabelle CaseyReporter
Rebecca LewisLos Angeles correspondent
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
Updated: 56 minutes ago
Share this:
  • Luxembourg's Grand Duke Henri officially abdicates the throne
  • Princess Anne's outings in Lanarkshire and Glasgow
  • The Duke of Edinburgh launches the new South Coast Institute of Technology Wing in Cowes
Isabelle Casey
Reporter
56m ago

What's happening today?

It's a busy day for the world's royals, as Luxembourg's Grand Duke Henri officially abdicates in favour of his son, Prince Guillaume. Elsewhere, Princess Anne will open the Bungalow Hub in Lanarkshire and will also attend a Research Symposium at The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Edinburgh will launch the new South Coast Institute of Technology Wing at The CECAMM (Centre of Excellence for Composites, advanced manufacturing and Marine) Centre in Cowes. He also has engagements in Sandown and Southampton.

Share this:
Other Topics
More Royalty
See more