Royal family latest updates: Luxembourg's Grand Duke Henri abdicates in favour of son Prince Guillaume

It's a busy day for the world's royals, as Luxembourg's Grand Duke Henri officially abdicates in favour of his son, Prince Guillaume. Elsewhere, Princess Anne will open the Bungalow Hub in Lanarkshire and will also attend a Research Symposium at The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Edinburgh will launch the new South Coast Institute of Technology Wing at The CECAMM (Centre of Excellence for Composites, advanced manufacturing and Marine) Centre in Cowes. He also has engagements in Sandown and Southampton.