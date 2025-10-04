Princess Catharina-Amalia dazzles in 'showstopping' £7.6k ballgown

The ascension of Grand Duke Guillaume and Grand Duchess Stéphanie was a spectacular ordeal, with many European royals, including the Belgian and Dutch royal families, present. Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands looked unbelievably glamorous at the gala dinner held on the day, pictured alongside the new Grand Duke and Grand Duchess, as well as Princess Elisabeth of Belgium. The 21-year-old was the image of modern regal elegance in the most dazzling ballgown, proving that she's just as stylish as her fashion-forward mother, Queen Maxima, but also that she might just be the next young European royal to watch out for.

Royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram identified her ballgown as an off-the-shoulder embroidered ballgown in the juniper colour from Filipino designer Monique Lhuillier, which costs $10,258 in USD, which translates to approximately £7,600. She accessorised with a pair of silver metallic leather heels from Aquazzura, and a lot of sentimental jewellery.

© Getty Images Princess Catharina-Amalia at the gala dinner for the new Grand Duke and Duchess of Luxembourg

She wore the diamond tiara that once belonged to Queen Emma of the Netherlands, who was also the Grand Duchess of Luxembourg through her marriage to King-Grand Duke William III. Catharina-Amalia also wore her mother's diamond and emerald earrings, and an emerald brooch that belonged to Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands, who was the only surviving child of Queen Emma.

In the comment section, people praised the 21-year-old royal. One fan commented: "This is the best she's ever looked! What a gorgeous cut and colour on her! Brava!!!!" Another added: "She looks stunning in this dress! Every detail is amazing. Just like her mum, green looks very good on her. Proud she is our crown princess."

A third commented: "Showstopper!! She looks incredible. Amazing gown, perfect colour, and the jewels!! [heart eyes emoji] The Dutch do it best with the jewels for real and I love that Maxima shares so well.' Meanwhile, a fourth wrote: "Amalia and Elisabeth are only in their early 20s, but their hair, makeup, jewels and dress choices are fire."

Princess Catharina-Amalia takes notes from her mother

At the end of September, Princess Catharina-Amalia was in the US with Queen Maxima, for the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, and highlighted how she's not afraid of bringing a bit of glamour into her outfits for royal engagements – much like her fashion-forward mother.

© Getty Images Queen Maxima and Princess Amalia in the United States

She wore a two-piece unstructured velvet suit in midnight blue, which she layered over a t-shirt, accessorising with glossy red pumps from Gianvito Rossi and low-key jewellery. Meanwhile, her mother wore a very similar look in a lighter colour, going for a less stark look than Catharina-Amalia, with a light turquoise suit from Max Mara and shoes in a nude tone.