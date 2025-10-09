Duchess Sophie contrasts cinched wrap top with her most casual hairdo of 2025

The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out in London on Thursday and rocked a new formal burgundy look, and looked fabulous. Duchess Sophie, 60, opted for a burgundy wrap top with matching wide-leg trousers as she received an Honorary Fellowship from the College of Optometrists at Apothecaries' Hall in London. The cinched effect of the top created a more polished look, and the monochrome moment kept her outfit looking clean and sharp. Underneath, Prince Edward's wife sported a printed blouse with a collared neckline to break up the burgundy and rounded off the look with heeled boots.

Contrasting her sleek workwear, Sophie wore an unusually casual hairdo. Rather than her go-to bouncy blow-dry or chignon updo, the royal pulled her hair back and tied it into a low, messy bun secured with a faux fur scrunchie. For her makeup, Sophie also kept things simple with fluttery lashes and a bronzed complexion.

© PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh received an Honorary Fellowship

"This look is effortlessly elegant, the deep suit feels modern yet timeless, with soft tailoring that flatters without overpowering," luxury fashion stylist Oriona Robb tells us. "The clean lines and wrap-style jacket give it a refined ease, while the tonal palette adds warmth and sophistication. It’s the kind of outfit that speaks quietly but with confidence, polished, feminine, and perfectly balanced for a formal engagement."

© Alamy The Duchess of Edinburgh rocked a wrap top

Sophie's wrap set isn't the first time she has worn burgundy on a royal engagement. The autumnal hue is a particular favourite of Sophie's, and for good reason - it suits her so well! Keep scrolling for our favourite looks...

Sophie in burgundy

1 4 2025 © Getty Sophie took autumnal hues into spring and why not! Earlier this year, the royal attended the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel wearing a double-breasted ankle-length coat. She paired it with a berry-hued clutch and a soft pink netted hat, which was in perfect colour harmony with her outerwear.

2 4 December 2024 © Getty The Duchess exuded elegance in her vibrant festive ensemble Last December, Sophie visited The Lighthouse in Woking, wearing a cranberry-hued coat teamed with an unexpected pair of bright green wide-leg trousers. Her blouse, which featured a pie-crust collar, was also burgundy – divine.

3 4 September 2024 © Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the British Fashion Council event at Burlington House in London Earlier in 2024, Sophie attended a British Fashion Council event at Burlington House in London. She teamed a tie-neck blouse in a rich red wine hue with patent stilettos in the same shade and also popped on a pair of textured trousers.

4 4 2021 © Getty Sophie supported Kate at her first Together At Christmas carol service in a plush new coat Four years ago, Sophie attended the Princess of Wales' first 'Together at Christmas' community carol service at Westminster Abbey. For the special occasion, she dressed up and wore a gorgeous burgundy corduroy coat and continued the colour blocking with white trousers, a khaki blouse, and taupe heels.

