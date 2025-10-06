I'm a fashion editor, and I'm convinced Duchess Sophie's autumnal wardrobe is hard to beat

Duchess Sophie is the quiet fashionista of the royal family. Although a lot of fashion lovers tend to look to the Princess of Wales initially for outfit inspiration, the wife of Prince Edward is a sure-fire contender when it comes to her incredible wardrobe, which is brimming with design styles and classic pieces that are ideal capsule wardrobe fodder. One season in which she particularly shines is autumn. Why? Because many of the items she rocks in the 'fall' are so on trend, durable, and timeless.

From fabulous coats, hats, scarves, and tweed pieces, which are super visible in this season, the mother of two has them all. Even though the 60-year-old royal is always so chic, she's pretty modest when it comes to her wardrobe. At an event in 2018, the royal made a rare comment on her sense of style, playfully remarking: "I can't claim that my track record in fashion has always been as good as it is today, but you know, we learn in time." We have to disagree; we think she's always looked so elegant. Take a look at her autumnal fashion moments that are sure to inspire you…

© Getty Sophie has an elite sense of style - and autumn is where she shines

© Getty Sophie nailed heritage chic in her blazer and wellies Racing green wellies Down-to-earth yet still gorgeous, Sophie looked the business when she paid Shallowford Farm, a farm school that works with young people living in challenging circumstances, a visit in 2022. We loved how she styled her Wellington boots, tucking them into the hem of her white jeans, and added a khaki blazer. Such a seasonal look and easy to sport on a multitude of occasions.



© Getty Images for Cornbury House Sophie looked super stylish in her tweed blzer Tweed blazer Last month, Sophie attended the Cornbury House Horse Trials and expertly styled up her brown tweed blazer over a crisp white shirt and a sweeping navy maxi skirt, accessorising with a chunky tan belt to accentuate her waist. This mixed-textured look appeared super smart and mindful of the occasion, but managed not to look overdressed for the relaxed countryside surroundings.



© PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess wore this berr-toned dress by Erdem Berry-toned florals You may think that the humble floral print belongs in Spring, but think again. They absolutely can be rocked in the autumn, but opt for sumptuous, berry-toned blooms like this glorious frock the royal wore in Canada last month. Sophie attended a dinner to mark Spruce Meadows, the Calgary-based sports and entertainment complex’s 50th anniversary, and sported one of her favourite brands, Erdem, in the form of this 'Floral Gathered Midi Dress', which had a black base and was adorned with red, pink, and yellow flowers printed across the bodice, sleeves, and skirt.



© Getty The mother-of-two looked magnificent in her Loewe leather dress Sophie's leather-look dress she wore in 2024 is one of her best autumnal looks to date. Stepping out at Cranford College, the mother of Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, looked phenomenal in a sculpted leather midi dress by Lowew layered over a ruffled floral-print blouse. The blonde royal added a beautiful pie-crust collar blouse from ME+EM, and a pair of caramel-hued suede boots from Gianvito Rossi. This stunning mix of autumnal tones is oh-so eye-catching and elegant.



© Christina Ebenezer Sophie looked stylish in her 60th birthday portrait Cosy knit When the Duchess turned 60 in January, the palace released a new portrait marking her landmark birthday and we adored her winning look. The stunning picture was shot by fashion photographer Christina Ebenezer and showed her posing in a window alcove at Bagshot Park, rocking a chic black jumper and a pleated skirt in a buttery, cream hue. A black jumper is a versatile piece that can be teamed with so many items in the autumn - a skirt, a la Sophie, as well as jeans and trousers.