I'm a fashion editor, and I'm convinced Duchess Sophie's autumnal wardrobe is hard to beat
The Duchess of Edinburgh, who is the wife of Prince Edward, has an incredible wardrobe packed with many chic options that are on trend for autumn 2025

Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh at the Carriage Procession at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Home Park on May 13, 2018 in Windsor, England© UK Press via Getty Images
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Duchess Sophie is the quiet fashionista of the royal family. Although a lot of fashion lovers tend to look to the Princess of Wales initially for outfit inspiration, the wife of Prince Edward is a sure-fire contender when it comes to her incredible wardrobe, which is brimming with design styles and classic pieces that are ideal capsule wardrobe fodder. One season in which she particularly shines is autumn. Why? Because many of the items she rocks in the 'fall' are so on trend, durable, and timeless.

From fabulous coats, hats, scarves, and tweed pieces, which are super visible in this season, the mother of two has them all. Even though the 60-year-old royal is always so chic, she's pretty modest when it comes to her wardrobe. At an event in 2018, the royal made a rare comment on her sense of style, playfully remarking: "I can't claim that my track record in fashion has always been as good as it is today, but you know, we learn in time." We have to disagree; we think she's always looked so elegant.  Take a look at her autumnal fashion moments that are sure to inspire you…

Sophie has an elite sense of style - and autumn is where she shines
princess kate ready for fall© Getty Images

When the leaves turn and the air sharpens, few people step sartorially into autumn quite like Princess Kate, and over on the The HELLO! Royal Club, The Royal Shopper, Leanne Bayley, has revealed nine of Kate's best autumnal style tricks and how you can copy them affordably. Click on the button below to get Leanne's expert advice now.

Sophie in blazer and wellies in field© Getty

Sophie nailed heritage chic in her blazer and wellies

Racing green wellies

Down-to-earth yet still gorgeous, Sophie looked the business when she paid Shallowford Farm, a farm school that works with young people living in challenging circumstances, a visit in 2022. We loved how she styled her Wellington boots, tucking them into the hem of her white jeans, and added a khaki blazer. Such a seasonal look and easy to sport on a multitude of occasions.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends Cornbury House Horse Trials at Cornbury Park on September 12, 2025 in Charlbury, England© Getty Images for Cornbury House

Sophie looked super stylish in her tweed blzer

Tweed blazer

Last month, Sophie attended the Cornbury House Horse Trials and expertly styled up her brown tweed blazer over a crisp white shirt and a sweeping navy maxi skirt, accessorising with a chunky tan belt to accentuate her waist. This mixed-textured look appeared super smart and mindful of the occasion, but managed not to look overdressed for the relaxed countryside surroundings.

The Duchess of Edinburgh arriving in black dress with red and pink flowers on© PA Images via Getty Images

The Duchess wore this berr-toned dress by Erdem

Berry-toned florals

You may think that the humble floral print belongs in Spring, but think again. They absolutely can be rocked in the autumn, but opt for sumptuous, berry-toned blooms like this glorious frock the royal wore in Canada last month. Sophie attended a dinner to mark Spruce Meadows, the Calgary-based sports and entertainment complex’s 50th anniversary, and sported one of her favourite brands, Erdem, in the form of this 'Floral Gathered Midi Dress', which had a black base and was adorned with red, pink, and yellow flowers printed across the bodice, sleeves, and skirt.

Sophie in suede boots and a designer leather dress© Getty

The mother-of-two looked magnificent in her Loewe leather dress

Sophie's leather-look dress she wore in 2024 is one of her best autumnal looks to date. Stepping out at Cranford College, the mother of Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, looked phenomenal in a sculpted leather midi dress by Lowew layered over a ruffled floral-print blouse. The blonde royal added a beautiful pie-crust collar blouse from ME+EM, and a pair of caramel-hued suede boots from Gianvito Rossi. This stunning mix of autumnal tones is oh-so eye-catching and elegant.

The palace has shared a new photograph of the Duchess of Edinburgh to mark her 60th birthday© Christina Ebenezer

Sophie looked stylish in her 60th birthday portrait

Cosy knit

When the Duchess turned 60 in January, the palace released a new portrait marking her landmark birthday and we adored her winning look. The stunning picture was shot by fashion photographer Christina Ebenezer and showed her posing in a window alcove at Bagshot Park, rocking a chic black jumper and a pleated skirt in a buttery, cream hue. A black jumper is a versatile piece that can be teamed with so many items in the autumn - a skirt, a la Sophie, as well as jeans and trousers.

