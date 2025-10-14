Princess Kate reinvents fit-and-flare Christmas dress – and looks incredible

The Princess of Wales stepped out for a joint engagement with her husband, Prince William, in Northern Ireland on 14 October, wearing a look that will no doubt be familiar to fans of the stylish royal. Kate, 43, was seen during a visit to the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Services in Learning and Development College in Cookstown during the royal away day that saw the couple visit organisations providing creative and entrepreneurial opportunities for young people in rural areas of Northern Ireland.

Ever the queen of a re-wear, Kate recycled nearly her entire look from Christmas Day 2022 when she stepped out alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as her husband and children, for a church service at Sandringham. Giving the look a new lease of life on Tuesday, Kate wore the olive green Alexander McQueen coat dress, which featured boxy shoulders, a fitted bodice, and a flared shin-length skirt.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Kate looked so stylish as she had a ride inside a fire truck

© Getty Kate wore her Christmas coat dress from 2022 - and the same boots The classic country chic coat, which also featured mock pockets, a Mandarin collar, and a cinched waistline, was paired with brown suede Gianvito Rossi knee-high boots with a block heel. In Northern Ireland, Kate added a black rollneck sweater for an extra layer of warmth, and what looks like her Ralph Lauren textured midi skirt, which she wore on 18 September when she headed to Frogmore Gardens with American First Lady Melania Trump during the US state visit to the UK.

© Getty Prince Louis and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Christmas Day service Rounding off her look, the daughter-in-law of King Charles wore her hair in tight waves and added an apt pair of shamrock drop earrings. When she wore the look on Christmas Day, the royal added a few extra festive touches – a wide-brimmed Philip Treacy hat, brown leather gloves, and statement Sezane earrings.

A royal re-wear © Getty Kate opted for a khaki coat dress in Bradford Having reported on Kate's fashion for two years, I know that Christmas 2022 wasn't the first time she rocked the military-style coat. In 2020, she wore it to visit Bradford Town Hall alongside William. Switching up her accessories, the mother of Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, swapped her boots for black Gianvito Rossi pumps and carried a croc print box bag by Aspinal of London.

© Getty Kate donned the coat over an emerald green dress in Galway city centre It seems 2020 was the year of this coat dress as she also wore it in March of that year when she and William visited Galway during a three-day visit to Ireland to strengthen the relationship between the UK and Ireland. Here, it was styled over a green Suzannah London dress and paired with black stiletto boots.