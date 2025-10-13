Princess Kate is a 'quietly fearless' royal in the most daring deep V-necks

The Princess of Wales is what one may refer to as a 'respectable' dresser. You won't see the royal rocking risque items; she is very loyal to her working role and wears classic clothes that are stylish but not distracting. We've seen Kate sport dress coats, midi frocks, tailored blazers, high heels, and tailored trousers, all pristine and without much skin showing. When it comes to necklines, they tend to be timeless and never reveal too much; she opts for button-up blouses and favours the crew cut when it comes to her T-shirts and tops. That being said, we have seen her wear some necklines that are pretty daring over the years. Albeit not often, but they're there! They tend to be on what one may call a 'night off', so during a premiere or party, not during a royal day visit.

Fashion rules and royal etiquette

It is thought that hemlines and necklines need to be monitored when it comes to dressing as a royal. With that in mind, we've seen Kate's fashion transition over the years, from daring university student to a classic royal bride in 2011. Who can forget when Kate wore that black, knee-length sheer dress at university in 2001? Danielle Stacy, Hello!'s Online Royal Correspondent said of the style: "When the now Princess of Wales selected the sheer dress to wear at a charity show, I doubt she realised at the time how significant the garment would be in her love story with Prince William. Initially designed as a skirt, Kate styled it out as a dress and when she sashayed down the catwalk, it's been widely reported that that was the moment where she really captured the Prince's attention."

© Malcolm Clarke/Daily Mail/Shutterstock Kate's iconic dress caught the attention of a young Prince William in 2001

Meghan Markle's thought on Harry's family reunion

Kate's daring necklines

As a fashion editor covering royal style for 15 years, I think she looks fabulous, and it shows that this type of look can be pulled off in an elegant, classy way, à la Prince William's wife. Scroll on for inspiration…

© Getty Images Kate wore this polka dot dress in 2006 2006 Kate and her little sister, Pippa Middleton, were pictured at the Ham Polo Club in 2006. The brunette royal was present to watch Prince William compete in the Chakravarty Cup charity polo match, and she rocked a dazzling post box red halterneck frock that featured a plunging neckline. We love the polka dot detail, midi length, and ruching at the waist.



Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate's best outfits over the past ten years

© Getty Images Kate's engagement dress was by Issa 2010 When Kate and William got engaged in 2010, the world was introduced to the son of King Charles's future bride and fell in love with her almost instantly. Kate chose to wear an incredible dress at the photocall, and it was universally considered iconic. Designed by UK brand Issa London, Kate's striking navy wrap dress was the talk of St James's Palace. The elegant silk style was designed in royal blue and featured a gentle V-neckline, which was a look that was very of the moment.



© WireImage The Princess wore the same dress in purple 2011 Kate loved the style so much that she actually wore it again a year later. During the Royal Tour of Canada in 2011, after she and William were married, the brunette royal opted for the same style by Issa, in another regal colour - deep purple. The mother-of-three accessorised the style with a simple clutch bag, high-heeled shoes, and a Maple leaf brooch, borrowed from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

How to copy Princess Kate's autumn wardrobe © Getty Images When the leaves turn and the air sharpens, few people step sartorially into autumn quite like Princess Kate, and over on the The HELLO! Royal Club, The Royal Shopper, Leanne Bayley, has revealed nine of Kate's best autumnal style tricks and how you can copy them affordably. Click on the button below to get Leanne's expert advice now. READ THE POST HERE

© Getty Kate wore an iconic dress by Jenny Packham 2021 Kate's most famous V-neckline of all has to be the style she sported in 2021. The Princess wore this showstopping, gold glittering gown at the James Bond: No Time to Die film premiere that year, and the look went viral. The Jenny Peckham dress featured shoulder pads and a flattering V-neck, with long, draped sleeves and a dazzling sequin finish.

