Princess Eugenie is radiant in silky slip skirt and knee-high boots for touching outing

Princess Eugenie always brings out a chic but respectful outfit for her more serious royal engagements, and her visit to the Springfield University Hospital for Mental Health on Monday 13 October was no exception. The 35-year-old visited the hospital with the arts and mental health charity Hospital Rooms, for whom Hauser & Wirth, the company where she works as a director, are a charitable partner. Alongside Princess Rajwa of Jordan, who is in the UK with the rest of the Jordanian royal family, Princess Eugenie arrived at the hospital, looking absolutely resplendent.

The sister of Princess Beatrice opted for a wonderful darker ensemble, as identified by royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram. She donned a black crew neck cardigan, which she had slightly unbuttoned for a more casual look, and her satin charmeuse midi skirt from Ralph Lauren for a splash of muted shimmer.

© Royal Hashemite Court Princess Eugenie opted for knitwear and a satin skirt

Princess Eugenie wore the same skirt earlier this year for a similarly sensitive outing, when she paid a visit to a cancer ward supported by the Teenage Cancer Trust (TCT) in a united family appearance, though she paired it with a casual white knitted top at the time.

To accessorise, she brought along her Chloé 'Faye' shoulder bag in a stunning burgundy-coloured croc leather, her 'Burford' black leather boots from Penelope Chilvers, and a pair of toadstool earrings from Sophie Lis, which were made of solid gold and diamonds.

© Royal Hashemite Court Princess Eugenie previously visited the hospital last December

Followers of the royal style blogger took to the comments to praise Princess Eugenie, especially her satin Ralph Lauren skirt, with one writing: "Love the colour of the skirt," and another penning: "I love the green colour".

Princess Eugenie and Princess Rajwa's visit

King Charles' niece and the wife of Crown Prince Hussein viewed a number of artworks created as part of an initiative with Hospital Rooms, with whom Princess Eugenie has visited the hospital before. The charity aims to integrate art into mental healthcare environments.

They were shown around the hospital by Niamh White, the co-founder of the Charity, and Princess Eugenie described the space as "truly beautiful" in a post she later shared to Instagram about the visit.

Both Princess Eugenie and Princess Rajwa have been passionate about art for years: the Jordanian royal is an architect who studied visual communications at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles, California, while Princess Eugenie obtained her degree in English Literature and Art History from Goldsmiths, University of London in 2012.