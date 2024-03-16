Queen Maxima is a vision in her most eye-catching look to date

Queen Máxima delighted royal fans as she stepped out wearing a bright yellow two-piece and an embroidered red coat on Friday – and it may be one of her most daring looks yet.

The Dutch royal visited Badhoevedorp in the Netherlands with her husband King Willem-Alexander. Together with volunteers, the pair served High Tea to vulnerable local residents.

© Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock Queen Maxima looked stunning in the vibrant ensemble

Queen Máxima started the day wearing the mustard yellow Max Mara wide-leg trousers and turtleneck jumper co-ord, paired with an Oscar de la Renta longline coat adorned with floral embroidery. The 52-year-old completed the look with a pair of Gianvito Rossi heeled boots, holding her Uterque brown handbag to bring the ensemble together.

The royal wore her blonde hair in a low bun that highlighted her pretty features, accessorising with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a beaded necklace. As for her makeup, the Queen opted for a touch of black eyeliner, a flutter of mascara, and a pink lip to finish.

© Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima prepared and served snacks in the kitchen for local residents

Later in the day, the royal switched out her designer coat for an apron as she and King Willem-Alexander, 56, prepared and served food for the residents.

One photo showed Queen Máxima in action as her husband overlooked her food preparation, wearing a white shirt and a matching apron to his wife's.

Another snapshot saw the King arriving at the event looking low-key in a pair of blue denim jeans, a white T-shirt with a matching gilet, and a pair of navy blue New Balance trainers.

© Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock The Dutch monarch looked low-key in jeans

King Willem-Alexander caused a stir this week as he seemingly joked about the controversy surrounding Princess Kate's Mother's Day photo, which was pulled from agency websites after editing was detected.

On Wednesday, the Dutch monarch was asked about a photo of his own family by a group of children during a public engagement, to which he joked: "Really? In any case I didn't Photoshop it!"

After the image of the Princess of Wales and her three children, George, 10, Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Louis was released by Kensington Palace to mark Mother's Day, it was soon removed by several photo agencies.

© Kensington Palace Kate shared a photo of herself with her three children on Sunday, to mark Mother's Day in the UK

A spokesperson for PA said: "Like other news agencies, PA Media issued the handout image provided by Kensington Palace of the Princess of Wales and her children in good faith yesterday.

"We became aware of concerns about the image and we carried a report about it last night, and made clear that we were seeking urgent clarification about the image from Kensington Palace. In the absence of that clarification, we are killing the image from our picture service."