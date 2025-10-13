Princess Charlene re-emerges after autumn transformation in 'sculpted' suit

Princess Charlene of Monaco is no stranger to a fabulous outfit, but on Monday, she reemerged after what seems to have been an autumn style transformation. The wife of Prince Albert put all visible signs of her summer clothes to bed as she stepped out to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh to Monaco in a visit set to strengthen the bond between Monaco and the UK in a gorgeous, tailored suit. The royal's suit featured a brown check design (does it get more quintessentially autumn than that?), and the cut of both the blazer and the trousers was perfection.

Charlene's blazer featured a single-breasted silhouette, as well as strong, boxy shoulders, crisp lapels, and diagonal pocket detailing on both hips. She wore the piece buttoned up to accentuate the clean lines of the look and paired it with the matching cigarette trousers, which skimmed her ankle.

The mother-of-two elongated her frame with a pair of slingback heels. They were made from black leather and adorned with the statement Valentino 'V' buckle to show off her high fashion credentials. Her heels matched her fine-knit black top with a scoop neckline.

For hair and makeup, Charlene, who attended a gala dinner at the Yacht Club de Monaco on Sunday night with the Edinburghs, kept things minimal. Her blonde tresses were parted down the middle and styled in an updo (her go-to look since growing out her pixie cut), and she sported a glossy pink lip. The look is markedly different from her most recent outing, where she wore a white evening gown to the 69th Ballon D'Or.

"Charlene's tailored suit here is a flawless display of quiet sophistication," stylist Oriona Robb says. "The subtle check pattern adds depth without overpowering, while the single-button silhouette and structured shoulders create an elegant, sculpted line. The slightly cropped trousers modernize the look, and pairing them with a simple black top keeps the ensemble clean and contemporary." Here on the HELLO! Lifestyle desk, we always keep our eyes on Charlene's sartorial moves, and I've personally written about her fashion since 2023, so I know this is not the first time the princess has rocked a suit. Keep scrolling to see our favourites…

Princess Charlene's suits

Black and white © Getty Princess Charlene mixed a masculine suit with an uber glam makeup look Charlene went high fashion with her masculine suit and braces pairing for the 2018 Princess Grace Awards Gala at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York City. She added a diamond necklace, radiant makeup look, and poppy red manicure for a feminine touch.

Blue © Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco in a blue suit at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters In April, Charlene was a total fashionista beside tennis star Carlos Alcaraz as he secured a victory at the Monte Carlo ATP Masters Series Tournament final. Her blue linen ensemble exemplified a suit's versatility as the seasons change, and Charlene gave it her trademark sprinkling of regal magic with her Hollywood wave updo and string of pearls.

Soft pink © Éric Mathon / Palais princier Princess Charlene rocked a powder pink suit In July, Charlene embraced pastels. She made an appearance at the swearing-in ceremony of new Minister of State Christophe Mirmand by her husband, where she sported this blush pink two-piece set. "The simple colour palette elongates her silhouette, and the relaxed wide-leg trousers paired with the clean, collarless jacket exude grace and control in equal measure," stylist Oriona Robb told HELLO! at the time.

Stone © Palais Princier / Eric Mathon Princess Charlene wore a sharp tailored suit from Kiton In February, Charlene opted for an apt muted look as she met with childcare providers and young children at the newly renovated Monte-Carlo Nursery. Keeping things understated, the royal chose this checked set and paired it with kitten heels. "Princess Charlene looks stunning. She exudes such sweetness towards the children," a royal fan remarked at the time.