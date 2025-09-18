Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer showcase sister bond in twinning outfits for glamorous evening

Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer couldn't be closer, and on Tuesday, they showed off their sister bond in matching outfits for a lavish evening in Mayfair. Celebrating the Really Wild's 2025 Autumn Winter Collection, the Spencer sisters looked impeccably chic, wearing velvet power suits in navy and deep green. Underneath, Princess Diana's nieces wore satin blouses and left their cascading blonde hair down in natural waves.

Sharing a selection of photos from their evening at Berry Bros. & Rudd, Amelia wrote: "Celebrating the launch of @reallywildclothing AW25 collection with the incredible @nadja.swarovski such an honour to be a part of your beautiful campaign."

Lady Kitty, the twins' elder sister, was one of the first to reply to the stunning photo, commenting five flame emojis.

© Â©Nick Harvey 2025 The Spencer sisters looked beautiful in their matching outfits

High society muses

© Â©Nick Harvey 2025 Nadia Swarovskicoined the Spencer sisters her "muse" during the event

Nadia Swarovski, who was the name behind Swarovski jewellery, recently took over at Really Wild as owner and chief creative officer of the fashion brand and coined the sister-duo her "muse" behind her first collection alongside Mae Musk, who also stars in the campaign.

© Â©Nick Harvey 2025 The Spencer sisters were joined by members of British high society

"This launch marks a new chapter for Really Wild. My aim is to create timeless, functional and elegant pieces that empower women - crafted with care by expert British artisans. It was a joy to celebrate this milestone with Amelia and Eliza, Maye Musk and with dear friends who inspire me," Nadia said.

© Â©Nick Harvey 2025 The girls enjoyed a lavish evening in the heart of Mayfair

Other high society guests included Amanda Wakeley, Tamara Beckwith, Sofia Barattieri-Weinstein, Emma Askari, Hannah Heerema, Fiona Kotur, Sue Hostetler, Lady Louise Burrell, Elizabeth Louis, Catherine Prevost Heeschen, Alexandre de Betak, Serena Rees and Flora Gibbs.

© Â©Nick Harvey 2025 Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer with Really Wild CEO Nadia Swarovski

Exciting times

The glamorous evening came shortly after Lady Eliza announced the exciting news she is engaged to her financé, Channing Millerd. The pair have been dating for over nine years, and the proposal took place during a dreamy holiday in Santorini. "Forever and Ever," wrote Eliza, alongside a series of beautiful photos from her proposal, which took place over dinner, looking out at the beautiful Greecian view.