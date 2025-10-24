Princess Kate's 'textbook' bodycon dress is a lesson in flattering dressing

The Princess of Wales scores full points in every single fashion item she is seen in. Be it skinny jeans and heels, or illustrious ballgowns, Prince William's wife has it going on! As a fashion editor with over 15 years of experience, I can honestly say that she is one of the best-dressed women in the public eye. Why? Because she always subtly adopts various prolific fashion trends and makes them work for her body and for her position as a working royal. Because of this, her outfits are always mindful of whichever situation she is in, and you won't see her dressing outrageously; her ethos is respectable yet chic.

Which brings me to the mighty bodycon dress. Now, we all know that the style can be pretty unforgiving - the fabric of these frocks famously clings to the physique and emphasises every lump and bump. But, body-conscious styles do create an incredibly sleek silhouette that is well-streamlined. The trick is not to go too tight. Princess Kate executed this perfectly back in 2022, on an official visit to Boston.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales at Harvard University in 2022, wearing an Emilia Wickstead gown

© Getty Kate looked dazzling in her dress by Emilia Wickstead The mum-of-three visited Harvard University, where she held discussions with researchers about ongoing recent advances in science and looked stunningly beautiful in this delightful blue and black checked dress by Emilia Wickstead - one of her go-to designers. Her understated yet beautiful waist-cinching dress not only featured the houndstooth print but also a waist-defining belt. The ultra-flattering pencil cut hugged her body gently, and the uber cute Peter Pan collar gave the ensemble a modern twist.



© WireImage Kate's dress subtly hinted to the bodycon cut This is a textbook way to pull off bodycon gently, because this type of dress just isn't too tight - it's close-fitting, but not constricting, and you can still see the streamlined effect in Kate's silhouette. As always, she accessorised to perfection with a past season Mulberry handbag in baby blue and perfectly paired the elegant ensemble with simple black stilettos, and accessorised with Lenique Louis earrings.



This dress by New Look has a similar cut to Kate's and lightly sculpts the body Bodycon tips As a fashion editor with a curvaceous frame, I would always go for a bodycon dress like Kate's, as it would flatter my voluptuous figure. A dress like this New Look number, although it features a different blue print, is still ultra close-fitting without cutting off circulation. Like Kate, I would add high-heeled shoes to elevate my look further, and also a larger bag, as they always make you appear smaller. Another trick if you're self-conscious is to wear shapewear underneath. This isn't needed, but it can help you feel more confident.

© AFP via Getty Images Kate famously wore a bandage dress in 2011 Bodycon for 2025 Various styles of bodycon are trending right now, including the mighty bandage dress. Kate herself actually famously wore one back in 2011, when the mother-of-three chose a butterscotch-toned look to meet Michelle and Barack Obama at Buckingham Palace.

