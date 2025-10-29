Princess Kate's fishnet tights and mini dress could be her most iconic outfit yet

The Princess of Wales has single-handedly made respectable tights very cool indeed. Of course, Prince William's wife is known to follow the unofficial royal style rules and always makes sure that if her legs are on show, so are her pantyhose. The royal is loyal to her stockings promise, mainly opting for opaque and denier styles. She tends to team them with her huge array of high heels, and always makes the wardrobe staple look chic. So, you can imagine our surprise when we found this incredible fashion throwback of the royal at Mahiki - London's trendiest nightclub in the early 00s.

Enjoying a Halloween party at the establishment in 2007, the stunning daughter of Michael and Carole Middleton turned heads in her pre-royal days, in an ultra glamorous witch outfit at the now closed nightclub, which was situated in London's Green Park. Alongside her lacy dress, she sported a fabulous cape and a pair of fishnet tights! She daringly teamed them with a pair of knee-high boots, and her makeup was vampy yet subtle. Wow!

Kate dressed up for Halloween in 2007, wearing fishnet tights

Kate often wears natural tights I have to confess, as a fashion editor who writes about royal fashion daily, and someone who is pretty clued up on all Kate's pre- and post-royal wedding looks, I am astounded by this ensemble. It's fabulous! But I never thought I'd see Kate wearing fishnet tights; the daring style is part of the whole 'rock chick' vibe, which is a look that the Princess just hasn't really explored.





Kate's pre-royal style

Kate's look was more relaxed before she married into the royal family Before Kate was married to her long-term love, Prince William, her style was pretty relaxed. She enjoyed wearing jeans and leather jackets, as well as dresses that were slightly more low cu,t and her hems were a little shorter.



Kate's choice of clothes were slightly more daring in 2007 This was because, as she wasn't part of the royal family officially, a more laidback look could ensue. Being a working royal means it's appropriate to dress mindfully and formally at outings and appearances.



The late Queen Elizabeth II wanted royal ladies to wear tights Although it's fair to say it's not a strict rule, it is thought that the late Queen Elizabeth II felt that royal ladies ought to wear tights for formal events, whether they were black or nude. I can see what the monarch means.