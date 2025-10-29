Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's fishnet tights and mini dress could be her most iconic outfit yet
Princess Kate's fishnet tights and mini dress could be her most iconic outfit yet

Princess Kate's fishnet tights and mini dress could be her most iconic outfit yet

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis looked incredibly daring in this fashion throwback from 18 years ago

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends a service to commemorate the life of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at St Davids Cathedral on September 8, 2023 in St Davids, Wales. © Getty Images
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales has single-handedly made respectable tights very cool indeed. Of course, Prince William's wife is known to follow the unofficial royal style rules and always makes sure that if her legs are on show, so are her pantyhose. The royal is loyal to her stockings promise, mainly opting for opaque and denier styles. She tends to team them with her huge array of high heels, and always makes the wardrobe staple look chic. So, you can imagine our surprise when we found this incredible fashion throwback of the royal at Mahiki - London's trendiest nightclub in the early 00s.

Enjoying a Halloween party at the establishment in 2007, the stunning daughter of Michael and Carole Middleton turned heads in her pre-royal days, in an ultra glamorous witch outfit at the now closed nightclub, which was situated in London's Green Park. Alongside her lacy dress, she sported a fabulous cape and a pair of fishnet tights! She daringly teamed them with a pair of knee-high boots, and her makeup was vampy yet subtle. Wow!

Kate Middleton dressed up as a witch in 2007© Shutterstock
Kate dressed up for Halloween in 2007, wearing fishnet tights
Kate Middleton wearinga purple dress and shiny tights on day 1 of their Diamond Jubilee tour on September 11, 2012 in Singapore. © Getty Images

Kate often wears natural tights

I have to confess, as a fashion editor who writes about royal fashion daily, and someone who is pretty clued up on all Kate's pre- and post-royal wedding looks, I am astounded by this ensemble. It's fabulous! But I never thought I'd see Kate wearing fishnet tights; the daring style is part of the whole 'rock chick' vibe, which is a look that the Princess just hasn't really explored.


Kate's pre-royal style

Pippa Middleton in a yellow and black silk dress with a black jacket with Kate Middleton© Getty Images

Kate's look was more relaxed before she married into the royal family

Before Kate was married to her long-term love, Prince William, her style was pretty relaxed. She enjoyed wearing jeans and leather jackets, as well as dresses that were slightly more low cu,t and her hems were a little shorter.

Kate Middleton wearing a black and white dress walking in Chelsea© GC Images

Kate's choice of clothes were slightly more daring in 2007

This was because, as she wasn't part of the royal family officially, a more laidback look could ensue. Being a working royal means it's appropriate to dress mindfully and formally at outings and appearances.

Queen Elizabeth II at the Windsor Cup Final in 2019© Dave Benett/Getty Images for OUT

The late Queen Elizabeth II wanted royal ladies to wear tights

Although it's fair to say it's not a strict rule, it is thought that the late Queen Elizabeth II felt that royal ladies ought to wear tights for formal events, whether they were black or nude. I can see what the monarch means.

Prince William And Kate Middleton Arrive At The Christmas Spectacular In Aid Of Teenager Cancer Trust At The Thursford Collection, Norfolk in 2010© Getty

Tights give any hemline an elegant finish

 Love them or hate them, tights do add an air of elegance when it comes to outfits. There's a sense of fineness when one wears them; covering your bare legs gives a super polished finish to any look and commands respect. Plus, they keep you warm on those frosty days when you just don't want to wear trousers.

