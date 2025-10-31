Queen Camilla's catsuit collection is a blueprint on how to pull off the jumpsuit

Queen Camilla is a quiet fashion icon. The royal may be just two years off eighty, but she never fails to look chic and timeless. King Charles' wife is also not afraid of colour or gorgeous jewellery, and we love her for it - she is a style queen in her own right. One item that the blonde royal pulls off in style is the catsuit! The catsuit, or jumpsuit (they are both pretty much the same, really, apart from the material - a catsuit tends to be tighter, a jumpsuit more loose), is often shied away from by women of all ages, because it's an all-in-one item and often creates a statement, which can make women nervous. But it's actually more flattering than one might think, particularly if you choose tailored items like mother-of-two Camilla.

I've been writing about royal fashion since I started at HELLO! eight years ago, and I think, after becoming a bit of a self-confessed expert on Camilla's style, that her catsuit secret is making sure that it's in a flattering colour, like navy, opting for styles with flared trousers which elongate the leg, and ensuring that it's a streamlined piece with zero fussy detail like applique or patterns. This results in her looking sleek and stylish in the item.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Camilla's fashion choices are always so chic

© Getty Images Camilla also rewore the jumpsuit at the 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Birmingham In 2019, the then Duchess of Cornwall was on the royal tour of New Zealand with her husband, then known as Prince Charles. At the reception hosted by Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy at Government House, she chose to wear this super dark navy blue jumpsuit. What a look! The all-in-one design featured a large black zip running down the torso and white piping at the sleeves, as well as some seriously funky flared hems.

Camilla's jumpsuit had a flared hem We loved how the mother-of-two accessorised it too; she added coordinating navy blue high heels, pearl earrings and a very cool cream and navy, two-tone slouch bag. The look was super directional at the time, especially as many royals had never worn jumpsuits or catsuits before, including the Princess of Wales.



Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Camilla's best fashion moments

© Getty Images Camilla wore this royal blue jumpsuit by Anna Valentine in 2023 In 2023, Camilla left her regular tailored dress behind and donned this dazzling royal blue number when she appeared at a reception for the Queen's Reading Room Literary Festival at Hampton Court Palace. The royal chose a chic jumpsuit by one of her favourite designers, Anna Valentine, and it had ultra-wide-leg trousers once again. She teamed with her signature bouncy platinum blonde blow-dry and a navy blue clutch bag.

