What to wear on Burns Night 2024

Though the start of the year brings global fashion-forward occasions like the Golden Globes, Valentine's Day and Fashion Weeks, it's imperative not to forget the Scottish celebration of Burns Night which takes place annually on January 25.

What is Burns Night?

January 25 is the birthday of the legendary Scottish poet Robert Burns who possessed a nationalist spirit and is the most famous lyricist ever to have written in the Scottish language.

How is Burns Night celebrated?

"A casual evening includes a haggis supper accompanied by music and a toast to the poet himself, says Scottish fashion and lifestyle brand Locharron of Scotland, "A more formal celebration comprises numerous traditional elements. Many people, particularly in the Scottish Highlands, will wear a kilt for the occasion. In fact, almost all guests will include some element of tartan in their festive dress, likely in the design of a region or family clan. Highlighting the patron saint of Scotland, The Scottish St. Andrew’s flag is displayed."

Coveted Scotland-born fashion designer Christopher Kane opts for a more modern celebration and annually hosts a lavish party with the chicest socialites making up the guest list.

© Dave Benett Camille Charriere celebrating Burns Night at Christopher Kane's party in 2023

If you aren't remotely Scottish or just don't possess a tartan pattern personal to you, fear not. The classic check is a timeless pattern, therefore it never really leaves the sartorial agendas of designers and tartan pieces are often readily available to purchase. The late Princess Diana was perhaps the most unequivocal advocate for tartan, schooling us in styling for any occasion possible.

© Princess Diana Archive Princess Diana wore a Catherine Walker suit and hat to the Braemar Games, Scotland in 1989

Is tartan trending in 2024?

It appears however that tartan is in fact trending for 2024. From Ulla Johnson to Luisavaroma, Etro and DSquared2, the checked pattern was consistent on the SS24 runways. Looking back to the AW23 shows last February, Saint Laurent, Emilia Wickstead and Thom Browne to name a few, paid homage to the classic design through modern silhouettes including cropped boxy jackets, maxi coats with dramatic shoulders and classic two-piece suits.

Ulla Johnson SS24

Suffice it to say, there's no time like the present to invest in some good ol' tartan clobber. Here's Hello! Fashion's favourite tartan pieces for you to buy for Burns Night 2024:

The Coat Full Length Marlborough Trench Coat Holland Cooper With the seal of approval from the Princess of Wales, it's hard to go wrong with British equestrian label Holland Cooper. This coat certainly packs a punch, but the fitted silhouette and statement gold buttons keep it seriously chic. Throw any old outfit underneath, because this is the item that will certainly capture attention... £849.00 AT HOLLAND COOPER

The Accessory Checked Brand-tab Cotton Scrunchie Good Squish I totally understand not everybody wants to wear head-to-toe red check for one night, so why not accessorise with it instead? Good Squish is the accessories brand of everybody's lips right now thanks to its coveted oversized scrunchies. This red number is perfect for pairing with your favorite outfit from a navy trouser suit to a red mini dress and tights. £55.00 AT SELFRIDGES

The Trousers Tartan Wool Flared Pants Polo Ralph Lauren These tartan trousers are perhaps the most versatile piece on the list. From the office to the dinner, they can be dressed up or down for any occasion. No brand does preppy cool like Ralph Lauren, and I love that these still make a statement, but are much less harsh than the classic red. £450.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

The Skirt Mid-Rise Check Mini Skirt Superdry Pleated mini skirts are back with a bang and I am so here for it. Amp up the sleaze academia aesthetic with this tartan skirt from Superdry. It comes in four different colours, but this one screams 'Clueless' and I'm obsessed. £44.99 £22.50 AT SUPERDRY

The Blazer Cambridge Blazer Saint + Sofia A tartan blazer is another wardrobe staple suitable for any time of the year. The green and navy check is a classic, and I love this piece with a double-breasted fit. Pair with jeans and trainers or trousers and heels, depending on your Burns Night shenanigans. £204.00 AT SAINT + SOFIA

How we chose:

Pattern: As tartan check is the traditional Scottish design, each piece is a take on the pattern, in a range of different colours.

Style: Though tartan clothing is classic, I've used my fashion expertise to find silhouettes that are either on trend right now, will be in future or are timeless. I've also found pieces ranging from hair accessories to full-length coats, to hopefully give options depending how you want to style the trend.

Budget: Whether you're after a high-street bargain or an investment piece , I've found pieces from £22.50 all the way to £849.00

