Crown Princess Victoria exposes bare back in leopard print maxi dress

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden is a stylish woman with a penchant for bold blocky colours, floral patterns and power suits – she always favours striking over subtle, though she does tend to typically stick to these styles. However, the 48-year-old still manages to surprise and impress us with her outfits, and her outfit from the presentation of the Marcus Wallenberg Prize on Monday, 3 November is no exception.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Crown Princess Victoria at the presentation of the Marcus Wallenberg Prize at the Grand Hotel in Stockholm, Sweden

As identified by royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram, the future Queen of Sweden opted for the 'Madelyn' sequinned backless maxi dress in a stunning leopard print from Scandinavian brand Malina, which blends Mediterranean design influences with that classic Scandi sophistication. Her dress is the perfect pick for a glamorous occasion such as a prize presentation, where the spotlight will be on her – it's eye-catching, memorable and still in line with the ceremony's black-tie dress code while also pushing the boundaries.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Crown Princess Victoria at the presentation of the Marcus Wallenberg Prize at the Grand Hotel in Stockholm, Sweden

It's always exciting to see the Swedish royal championing local designers, something that she has become especially known for doing over the years. Crown Princess Victoria always opts for pieces with a classically feminine silhouette but a bold print that showcases a bit of personality. Leopard print, a striking design that symbolises the confidence and independence that she embodies as a modern royal, is a perfect addition to her string of recent sartorial successes.

© Fredrik Sandberg/TT/Shutterstock Crown Princess Victoria at the presentation of the Marcus Wallenberg Prize at the Grand Hotel in Stockholm, Sweden

To round off her ensemble, she brought out a small black clutch from Jimmy Choo, her black patent leather pumps from European royal favourite Gianvito Rossi, and a pair of chain-like earrings from Lalique, with the monochrome accessories allowing the dress' boldness to shine. As someone who writes about royal style every day, I think this is one of the 48-year-old's most adventurous and daring outfits of the year, and serves as a fabulous reminder that Crown Princess Victoria is one of the most fashion-forward figures of contemporary royal style.

Oriona Robb, luxury stylist with over two decades of experience in the fashion industry, is also a fan of the look, saying: "Crown Princess Victoria’s backless dress is a striking departure from her usual sartorial vocabulary. She often embraces bold colour, but this lively, graphic pattern, paired with the unexpected open-back detail, signals a fresh confidence and a willingness to experiment. It’s playful yet controlled, balancing royal refinement with a modern, fashion-forward edge that feels excitingly left field for her."

Crown Princess Victoria's style

Typically, the future Queen of Sweden can be spotted in a gorgeous floral number, or one of her many power suits: like Queen Letizia of Spain, she's a master of finding the best high-street pieces, often stepping out in Zara, but is also a major advocate for Scandinavian brands, with her fondness for Nordic designers over the years putting a series of exciting new names in the spotlight.