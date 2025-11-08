Queen Letizia, 53, just wore another royal's high-street dress - with back slit

Queen Letizia of Spain is one of the most iconic figures of contemporary royal style among the European royal women, with a modern approach to fashion that prioritises innovative silhouettes and sustainability through rewearing, while still embodying a classic royal elegance. One of the main ways that the 53-year-old achieves this is through her blending of high and low: wearing both the most luxurious designer pieces and the best picks from the high street.

For the presentation of the National Innovation and Design Awards on Thursday, 6 November, she had to look perfectly chic without taking the spotlight away from the ceremony – and, as someone who writes about royal style every day, I think she nailed it. Scroll down to see the best pictures from the event...

1/ 5 © WireImage As identified by royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram, she opted for an open back dress that she has worn multiple times since she debuted it in 2021, from beloved high street brand Massimo Dutti, a Spanish premium high street brand known for timeless styles. The slightly open back is a little daring, but still very classy, adding a little bit of edge, while the silhouette is chic, coming in at the waist and flaring ever so slightly towards the hem. Burgundy is a warm, rich colour that also symbolises sophistication and power, perfect for a celebratory ceremony where she needs to appear approachable but regal.





2/ 5 © WireImage Queen Letizia first wore this dress to an exhibition at Madrid's National Library in 2021, and brought it back for four more engagements, in March 2021, April 2022, December 2022, and February 2025, making this the sixth time she has been seen out in the piece. The Queen of Spain is a prolific and notable royal re-wearer, and this is just one of many examples of her bringing back her favourite pieces.

3/ 5 © Getty Images Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, who is also known for her sustainable approach to fashion, also owns the exact same dress and has worn it on three occasions. It's a specific European royal favourite, from the looks of it!



4/ 5 © WireImage Angela Kyte, a leading stylist and image consultant with a decade of experience in the fashion industry, commented on the Queen of Spain's dress, saying: "Queen Letizia’s monochrome burgundy look is a masterclass in quiet power dressing. The high-neck, open-back Massimo Dutti dress holds the figure with effortless elegance, its clean lines and rich autumnal tone giving her a statuesque presence without a hint of excess."



5/ 5 © WireImage According to the style expert, the accessories complement the dress perfectly, heightening the symbolism. Angela continues: "She completes the outfit with coordinated burgundy pumps and a matching clutch, allowing the colour story to remain uninterrupted and perfectly refined." Overall, she concludes that the outfit "is polished, modern, and subtly dramatic", adding: "This is the kind of streamlined sophistication Queen Letizia delivers best."

Queen Letizia's style

Queen Letizia of Spain has become a beacon of style inspiration in her years in the limelight, especially for her accessible high-street looks and sustainable fashion, which she champions especially through frequently rewearing outfits and styling the same pieces in different ways to make unique, diverse ensembles.

She also frequently champions Spanish brands, such as Massimo Dutti, as one of the cultural figureheads of the country, though she is notably never seen in Loewe, with the exception of a single handbag from the brand that she brought out in 2016.