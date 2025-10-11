Queen Letizia, 53, is 'on fire' in outfit copied from daughter Princess Leonor's wardrobe

Queen Letizia of Spain is no stranger to a striking outfit – whether it's her modern take on tailoring, with her oversized suits, or her flamboyant ensembles. No matter the occasion, she always finds the perfect balance between appropriate and fashionable, with her latest look being no exception to this rule. For a World Mental Health Day event being hosted at the Hotel Elba Madrid Alcalá on Friday, the 53-year-old brought out the most brilliant monochrome ensemble, and we think we know where she got her style inspiration from this time around.

© WireImage Queen Letizia of Spain at a World Mental Health Day event at Hotel Elba Madrid Alcalá on Friday

The wife of King Felipe VI stepped out in a bright red flared midi dress from Adolfo Dominguez, which featured an elegant split down the front through the middle to reveal another layer, breaking up the texture of the dress a little. However, she isn't the first European royal to wear this dress: she's not even the first Spanish royal to do so.

© WireImage Queen Letizia of Spain attends a World Mental Health Day event at Hotel Elba Madrid Alcalá on Friday

In November 2023, for the opening of the 15th legislature at the Spanish parliament, Queen Letizia's eldest daughter, Princess Leonor, wore the exact same dress in an autumnal forest green colour. Over the dress, she layered a beautiful autumnal tan trench coat, pairing it with nude heeled pumps that complemented its tone perfectly.

© Getty Images Crown Princess Leonor of Spain at the opening of the 15th legislature at the Spanish Parliament in November 2023 in Madrid

It's a gorgeous, modern piece with smart cape sleeves and a form-fitting silhouette that is classy and flattering. The central opening makes it a little more unique than other dresses in the style, but thanks to its block colour without being too ostentatious. It's no wonder both mother and daughter are fans of the dress!

Queen Letizia was 'on fire'

The rest of the Spanish Queen's ensemble was equally elegant: as identified by royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram, she brought out an elegant red leather clutch from Menbur and red heeled pumps from Magrit, and looked gorgeous in monochrome. To accessorise, she brought out a pair of small gold hoop earrings with a twisted design.

In the blog's comment section, royal style watchers absolutely loved Queen Letizia's look. One penned: "Red is her colour", with a series of fire emojis, while another commented: "Letizia in red [heart eyes emoji] [fire emoji] [red heart emoji]."