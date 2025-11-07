Princess Kate is the queen of the 'pussy bow' - the trendiest neckline right now

We all know that a blouse is a universally flattering item that suits every woman, no matter what her shape. It's also a great officewear staple and adds an air of sophistication and elegance to workwear in seconds. The Princess of Wales has been a longtime fan of this look - repeatedly wearing the gorgeous neckline for many years. It's a versatile separate that she brings back again and again. This neat and timeless piece is always in vogue, but lately, we've seen lots of fashion content creators sporting it for that ultra-modern fyet classic feel it can give any ensemble.

How to wear a pussybow blouse

"A pussy bow blouse is a great choice if you want to draw all the attention towards your face," explains fashion editor and wardrobe stylist Julie Player. "If you want to look fresh and modern like Princess Kate (and avoid looking stuffy and dated like Margaret Thatcher) it’s important to tie your bow in a particular way - a large floppy bow that droops downwards is the key. Draw your loops through the knot and pull them down to meet the ends of the ties. This will look relaxed and modern. If you have a large bust, a pussy bow can look a little matronly; so go for a simple knot or tie your bow lower to create a flattering, V neckline."

Princess Kate loves a pussybow blouse and has worn many over the years

Kate's pussybow fashion moments



© Getty Images Kate's blouse was by Winser London. Baby blue Showing just how first-rate her fashion credentials are, back in 2022, Kate rocked this office-ready look as she arrived in Northern Ireland alongside Prince William. The brunette royal looked effortlessly elegant in a sleek baby blue coat, which was layered over a feminine pussy-bow blouse by Winser London.



© Mulholland/WPA Pool/Shutterstock Kate wore a feminine blush pink blouse in September Pastel pink In September, the Prince and Princess of Wales continued to show their support for the community of Southport, which was rocked by the deaths of three young girls in a knife attack in July last year. Keeping her appearance appropriate for the event, Kate wore a pair of understated grey wide-leg trousers with coordinating pumps, a grey longline coat which she layered over a pastel pink blouse with the feminine bow neckline.



© Getty The royal wore the same style in Boston in 2022 Kate also wore this style back in 2022, during the royal tour of Boston. During a visit to Greentown Labs in Somerville, Kate teamed her rich plum-hued suit featuring sharp tailoring, flared high-waisted trousers, a single-breasted cut, and a fitted silhouette with the same blush pink blouse.

