Duchess Sophie's Stella McCartney 'naked dress' could be her riskiest royal look

The 'naked dress' has fast become a fashion trend that plenty of celebrities have adopted since it arrived on the scene this summer. Margot Robbie was arguably the first celebrity to showcase the look, and Jenna Ortega quickly followed. The style creates the illusion of 'nudity' with clever sheer panelling and see-through fabric, as well as strategic lace detail and flesh-coloured tones. Although it may sound pretty bold, it's actually more subtle than you may think. Of course, some dresses that evoke this trend really are see-through, some just give the hint of skin with different swaths of fabric. The Duchess of Edinburgh embraced this style way back in 2014, and we think you'll agree, it's her own take on the look.

Sophie, who was then known as the Countess of Wessex, attended the 'Friendship Ball' in aid of the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity at the Natural History Museum that year, and looked stunning in this fabulous Stella McCartney dress. The short style was made up of a nude tone, body-concious fabric, and featured a charming guipure lace overlay in ruby red. The reason I think, as a fashion editor with fifteen years of experience, that it's pretty risky for a royal is due to the hemline. You can see it's ever so slightly above the knee, something that royals tend to shy away from, amid their unofficial royal style rules.

© Getty Images Duchess Sophie looked stunning in her Stella McCartney dress in 2014

© Getty Images Sophie chatted to Pixie Lott in the stunning gown Still, I think Sophie looks absolutely dazzling in this past-season number. Yes, it features a close-fitting detail, but it's still a pretty classic cut that flatters her frame and is mindful of the event. The mother-of-two wore her hair scraped back and added diamond drop earrings, a hint of lip gloss, and stiletto heels. At the event, she enjoyed a friendly moment with singer Pixie Lott on the red carpet.



How to make the 'naked dress' work for you - by a fashion editor 1. The 'naked' illusion doesn't always come from skin - but from a flesh-coloured undergarment, which is flattering as it gives the wearer full coverage. 2. Your 'naked dress' of choice doesn't have to be see-through. You could wear an item that has sheer sleeves or a sheer neckline, which is a gentle nod to the look. 3. Think about your underwear. Nude styles that give great support are key when your dress is sheer. Make sure you also check your outfit out before you leave the house under bright lights. Photography can sometimes be harsh!

Meghan Markle's 'naked dress'



© PA Images via Getty Images Meghan wore this see-through skirt in 2018 by Givenchy It seems the royal family has long been subtly embracing this trend. We recently took a close look and Prince Harry's wife, the Duchess of Sussex's 'naked dress' moment that she sported back in 2018. Rocking one of her long-term favourite brands, Givenchy, the mother of two stepped out in a skirt by the label on the royal tour of New Zealand.



© PA Images via Getty Images Meghan's VPL was visable in the sunlight At the time, some onlookers felt that Meghan's see-through skirt was an unfortunate fashion blunder, catching the light in a particular way which made it look see-through, when it actually wasn't.



