Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie share emotional embrace in first joint outing after dad Andrew's scandal

Just hours after Princess Eugenie broke her cover following her father, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, who was formerly known as Prince Andrew, was stripped of his royal titles and evicted from his Windsor home, Royal Lodge, Eugenie, 35, has been seen once more, this time with her elder sister Princess Beatrice, 37, who has finally made an appearance since the shocking announcement last week. The royal sisters - whom Andrew shares with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson - shared an emotional embrace in a video and photographs obtained by the Daily Mail. Their public reunion, which occurred in Mayfair in West London, comes just as their father officially became a commoner and was ordered to Congress.

The photos showed Eugenie and Beatrice chatting intensely in the street as they walked together through London's most exclusive district. According to the publication, at one point in their conversation, they appeared to be consoling one another. Their hug took place on a busy street close to Green Park and Buckingham Palace.

Keeping it together

While they may be going through family turmoil, the sister duo looked poised and elegant, not wavering from their usual elegant royal wardrobe. Both were wrapped up in winter coats, Eugenie keeping it slightly more casual in jeans, boots and, grey jumper. Meanwhile, Beatrice was wearing decadent loafers and a deep green frilled dress that flowed out from under her black coat.

Supportive sisters

While going through an unimaginably difficult time, the sisters will no doubt be confiding in each other for support as they have done so throughout their lives. Eugenie previously told British Vogue: "We're each other's rocks. We're the only other person in each other's lives who can know exactly what the other one is going through." She also previously told Kate Thornton on her podcast White Wine Question Time that they are the "best of friends."

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for SER The sisters are incredibly close, with Eugenie saying they are the "best of friends"

What's next for Andrew?

On Thursday, US lawmakers wrote to Andrew seeking his cooperation in their investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking operations. U.S. Representative Robert Garcia, ranking member of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, along with Representative Suhas Subramanyam and 14 other Committee Oversight Democrats sent a signed letter to King Charles' brother requesting that he sit for a transcribed interview with the Committee.

"Rich and powerful men have evaded justice for far too long. Now, former Prince Andrew has the opportunity to come clean and provide justice for the survivors. Oversight Democrats will not stop fighting for accountability and transparency for survivors of Epstein and his gang of co-conspirators," Rep. Garcia said in a statement, while Rep. Subramanyam said: "After hearing from Epstein’s victims and public reporting of leaked documents, it is vital that Andrew cooperates with the ongoing investigation. If he is innocent, then he can clear his name. And if not, our investigation will show that, and the victims will receive long overdue justice. The Royal Family's actions stripping Andrew of his titles show there is more to this story. Ranking Member Garcia and I will not stop pushing for answers and accountability."

© UK Press via Getty Images Andrew has been summoned in the US

As for his daughters, following the initial stripping of his dukedom prior to the complete loss of his titles and eviction from Royal Lodge, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the titles of Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, are unaffected, with both Andrew and the King thought to want to ensure they would retain them. It has not been confirm if the most recent decision regarding their father will impact this.