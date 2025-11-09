Tearful Duchess Sophie dons elegant coat dress with floral embroidery

The Duchess of Edinburgh put her ability to choose a tasteful look on a sombre occasion on full display on 9 November as she stepped out for the 2025 National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in London. Seen standing beside the Duke of Kent, Duchess Sophie, 60, was visibly moved to tears as she looked on from the balcony during the service. The wife of Prince Edward was seen wearing an elegant coat dress. The black garment featured a subtle Mandarin collar, as well as buttons down the front.

The coat dress also featured intricate floral embroidery and boxy shoulder pads. It was teamed with pearl and diamond drop earrings and a black hat, which was perched atop her neat updo. For her makeup, Sophie donned bronzed cheeks, a wash of black eyeshadow, and a barely-there lip colour. She also wore three poppies on her coat as a sign of respect for those who lost their lives in the First World War, as well as other conflicts.

© Getty Duchess Sophie wore subtle florals

What is the meaning behind Remembrance Sunday? © Getty Images King Charles laid a wreath The annual event, held in Whitehall in central London, pays tribute to those who sacrificed their lives and fought for their country during World Wars One and Two, as well as other conflicts. The event will see a wreath-laying ceremony take place, led by Sophie's brother-in-law, King Charles, and a two-minute silence.

© Getty Images Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch carried wreaths British Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, will also be joined by senior politicians and faith representatives at the Cenotaph to mark the Armistice of the First World War and other conflicts involving British and Commonwealth forces. Members of the public in their thousands are expected to line Whitehall to witness the March Past and will observe the two-minute silence.

© Getty The event on 9 November follows commemorations held earlier this year to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, specifically Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) on 8 May 2025 and Victory over Japan Day (VJ Day) on 15 August 2025. The commemorations paid tribute to the millions across the UK and Commonwealth who served in Europe and the Far East, paying tribute to those who fought, the children who were evacuated, and the essential roles filled by those on the Home Front.