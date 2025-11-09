Tearful Duchess Sophie dons elegant coat dress with floral embroidery

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie is moved to tears in elegant floral coat dress
The Duchess of Edinburgh joined King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales on Remembrance Sunday – best photos.

The Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke of Kent on balcony on remembrance sunday© Getty
Katie Daly
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Edinburgh put her ability to choose a tasteful look on a sombre occasion on full display on 9 November as she stepped out for the 2025 National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in London. Seen standing beside the Duke of Kent, Duchess Sophie, 60, was visibly moved to tears as she looked on from the balcony during the service. The wife of Prince Edward was seen wearing an elegant coat dress. The black garment featured a subtle Mandarin collar, as well as buttons down the front.

The coat dress also featured intricate floral embroidery and boxy shoulder pads. It was teamed with pearl and diamond drop earrings and a black hat, which was perched atop her neat updo. For her makeup, Sophie donned bronzed cheeks, a wash of black eyeshadow, and a barely-there lip colour. She also wore three poppies on her coat as a sign of respect for those who lost their lives in the First World War, as well as other conflicts.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent attend the 2025 National Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 09, 2025 in London, England© Getty
Duchess Sophie wore subtle florals

What is the meaning behind Remembrance Sunday?

Britain's King Charles III attends the annual 2025 National Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 9, 2025 in London, England.© Getty Images
King Charles laid a wreath

The annual event, held in Whitehall in central London, pays tribute to those who sacrificed their lives and fought for their country during World Wars One and Two, as well as other conflicts. The event will see a wreath-laying ceremony take place, led by Sophie's brother-in-law, King Charles, and a two-minute silence. 

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Britain's Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch carry wreaths during the the 2025 National Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 9, © Getty Images
Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch carried wreaths

British Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, will also be joined by senior politicians and faith representatives at the Cenotaph to mark the Armistice of the First World War and other conflicts involving British and Commonwealth forces. Members of the public in their thousands are expected to line Whitehall to witness the March Past and will observe the two-minute silence.

Queen Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the 2025 National Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 09, 2025 © Getty

The event on 9 November follows commemorations held earlier this year to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, specifically Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) on 8 May 2025 and Victory over Japan Day (VJ Day) on 15 August 2025. The commemorations paid tribute to the millions across the UK and Commonwealth who served in Europe and the Far East, paying tribute to those who fought, the children who were evacuated, and the essential roles filled by those on the Home Front.

Duchess Sophie attends the Festival of Remembrance

Duchess of Edinburgh in a black dress© Alamy
Duchess Sophie wore an elegant black dress for the sombre event

On 8 November, Sophie joined Prince Edward, as well as the King and Queen, at The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance held at the Royal Albert Hall. According to Royal Fashion Daily on Instagram, Sophie wore a cowl-neck by Valentino. It was paired with Chopard's 'Happy Diamonds' earrings and the matching pendant necklace, and carried Lulu Guinness' 'Sophie' fan clutch.

