Queen Rania puts 'clever' spin on 2016's viral sock boot – with 4-inch heels

It's no secret that Queen Rania is a modern royal dresser, but on 25 November, she showed that she isn't afraid of reviving an old trend. The wife of King Abdullah of Jordan, 55, was seen visiting the University of Jordan, where she put a 2025 spin on 2016's viral sock boot – and her version was so much chicer!

Sock boots first hit the runway in 2016 when luxury brands like Vetements and Balenciaga introduced them to the fashion world. They earned the name 'sock boots' as, rather than a structured leather upper, these boots featured a soft suede exterior, which was fitted to the foot to look like a sock. They took the world by storm between 2016 and 2017 when the Kardashians introduced them into the mainstream but now they are making a comeback in 2025, with a twist.

Queen Rania revives a viral fashion trend © Instagram/@queenrania Rania wore Jennifer Chamandi boots However, in recent years, the style set has shunned the sock boot, deeming it old news, until now. Queen Rania put a modern spin on the look with her £1,095 'Alessio 105' boots by Jennifer Chamandi, a go-to footwear designer for not only the Queen of Jordan, but also the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex.

© GC Images Kim Kardashian made the sock boot go viral in 2016 These boots cut off at the ankle and featured a pointed toe like the viral style, but they had a classier edge with the four-inch heel, gold buckle hardware, and suede finish.

An expert's verdict on Rania's boots © Shutterstock Rania participated in the Royal Health Awareness Society's 20th anniversary event in Amman "Queen Rania gives a masterclass in contemporary elegance with her modern spin on the sock boot. By pairing the sleek, glove-like silhouette with wide, structured culottes, she creates a beautifully balanced contrast," Gabrielle Mai, a global fashion stylist with seven years of experience in the fashion industry, explains. "The rich brown tone grounds the look and adds warmth to the earthy palette, while the fitted ankle instantly sharpens the outfit, making the proportions feel intentional. It's a clever styling move that proves how a minimalist boot can still deliver a strong, fashion-forward impact."

Rania's outfit in detail As far as her outfit, Rania paired the killer boots with a pair of super wide-leg trousers, which, according to Royal Fashion Daily on Instagram, were by Palmer Harding, and popped a stone-hued turtleneck under the 'Georgette' blouse by Alaia with a scarf neckline. © Shutterstock Queen Rania visited the University of Jordan and participated in the Royal Health Awareness Society's 20th anniversary event in Amman Ever a fan of high-end accessories, Rania finished off her look with the 'Balloon' bag by Loewe with khaki panelling to match her blouse. "Among my sons and daughters at the University of Jordan today, I was delighted by the awareness and enthusiasm I witnessed," the royal penned on social media afterwards, having visited the university to participate in the Royal Health Awareness Society's 20th anniversary event. The RHAS develops and implements public health and safety awareness programmes in Amman.

An epic evening gown © PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock Queen Rania donned Dior accessories As a Lifestyle Writer at HELLO!, I know that Rania can take her look from day to night. She proved this very fact earlier this week as she stepped out in Doha for the Franca Fund Gala at the Museum of Islamic Art in Qatar on 23 November.

© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock Qatar's Princess, Sheikha Al Mayassa bin Hamad Al Thani, and Francesco Carrozzini, the son of Franca Sozzani, and Anna Wintour all attended She wore an epic satin gown featuring a duck egg blue skirt and rich burnt orange top. The bead-embellished garment was paired with Christian Dior's 'Miss Dior' gold shoulder bag with the strap removed, and gold heels by the same French fashion house.