Late Queen's cousin reinvents wedding outfit with Cinderella gown – and secret tiara detail

Flora Vesterberg, the granddaughter of Princess Alexandra of Kent, the Honourable Lady Ogilvy, celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with her husband, Timothy Vesterberg recently.

Their lavish celebration took place at an art museum on the Stockholm archipelago on the National Day of Sweden on 6 June, and the incredible photographs from the ceremony were released via Vogue.

The 30-year-old's style typically leans towards the more traditional and classically elegant, and her gorgeous gown for this special occasion was no exception.

As identified by royal style blogger @royalbritishfashion on Instagram, Flora wore a brand new dress from Phillipa Lepley, a designer who has specialised in couture and elegant evening wear since 1986, and who was the mastermind behind her wedding dress.

Through Vogue, the designer explained that the dress was "inspired by the Stockholm archipelago and was designed the move as fluidly as the waters.

"The soft blue slipper satin was reflective of their subtle tides – and that of the blue skies above," Phillipa added.

Flora's dress featured a secret detail from her bridal tiara

The luxury eveningwear designer explained that the dress was designed with the 30-year-old's wedding dress in mind.

"The hand-worked embellishment is subtle, muted, and very personal," Phillipa continued. "The pale blue slipper satin dress features fine hand embroidery that thoughtfully incorporates elements from Flora's wedding dress – specifically orchids, jasmine flowers and leaves, with the addition of sweet peas which hold special meaning for Flora."

© Getty Flora Ogilvy on her wedding day with Timothy Vesterberg at St James's Church in 2021

She added that there were more personal touches to the adjusted dress, which included star-shaped stephanotis flowers based on the Ogilvy tiara, which Flora wore for her wedding, as well as other couture embroidery techniques.

In an interview with H! Fashion, Phillipa explained that personalised dresses are bang on trend this year: "More brides are opting include a subtle splash of colour through a meaningful, personalised piece of embroidery on their dress, such as on the back or train. This could showcase their favourite flower, initials, or wedding logo in shades of pale pink, gold, or blue, with blue emerging as the new favourite. Personalisation really has become BIG."

The Ogilvy tiara

For her wedding day, Flora wore the family's heritage tiara, on loan from her grandmother Princess Alexandra, who was the cousin of Queen Elizabeth II.

According to The Court Jeweller, the tiara was made around the time that Princess Alexandra married her husband, Angus Ogilvy, in 1963.

© Harry Benson Princess Alexandra pictured with her husband Angus Ogilvy (1928-2004) as they leave Westminster Abbey on the day of their wedding in London on 24th April 1963

The tiara was made from diamond floral hair ornaments worn by the British royal before her marriage. Diamond ribbons were added to surround the diamond and pearl flowers.

Part of the tiara's unique charm is that the pearls can be swapped out for other gemstones, including sapphires and turquoise. Princess Alexandra also has a matching necklace that also allows its wearer to swap out the stones.