Princess Lilibet just wore 2025's cool-girl colour - just like Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took their wonderful children to Disneyland last week, and the former Suits star filmed a montage of special clips, which she uploaded to Instagram. The adorable trip showed her daughter, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet enjoying fabulous food and dancing around in the sunshine as they met their favourite Disney characters.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dressed down for the occasion, which was to celebrate Lilibet's 4th birthday, choosing casual jeans, trainers and caps which undoubtedly stopped them from being recognised as they walked through one of the world's most famous theme parks.

Lovely Lilibet, though, dressed to impress in two charming outfits: a bow-print sundress and a fabulous skirt, topped with a cute cardigan, which was designed in butter yellow, which is the colour of 2025.

Princess Lilibet looked lovely in her butter-yellow cardigan

Butter yellow is very much regarded as a positive shade - it's sunny and cheerful and the perfect dopamine colour for a day out at somewhere like Disneyland!

© Getty Images Butter yellow is THE colour of 2025

Megan Watkins, head stylist at online fashion destination SilkFred, told HELLO! that "the colour taps into a wider mood of optimism and warmth as we head into cheerier months, something we're all craving as the weather turns."

© Instagram Kendall Jenner's butter yellow Coachella dress went viral last year

Butter yellow is known as the 'It' shade for fashion fans, with the popularity of the shade growing all year long. According to the experts over at Google, the search term ‘butter yellow’ has risen 82 per cent since the start of 2025, officially making it the hottest spring colour.

Meghan Markle wearing butter yellow

Although Meghan is a known fan of the neutral palette, in April she wore one of her most recognisable looks to date - a butter yellow suit!

© GC Images Meghan looked so stylish in her butter yellow suit

A trouser suit is something the LA-born star has always championed, and she combined the two at the 2025 Time100 Summit.

The Duchess donned her Ralph Lauren suit in the bright shade that has swept a sartorial storm this season.

© Getty Meghan looked lovely in her Ralph Lauren suit

Entering the Lincoln Centre in Manhattan hand-in-hand with her husband, Prince Harry, Meghan, 43, paired her structured trouser suit with a crisp white shirt, accessorising with a tan belt, and Manolo Blahnik suede cognac pumps.