Michelle Keegan just went platinum blonde - and it's pure Princess Elsa vibes

Michelle Keegan debuted an all-new hairdo on Friday morning, and we are in awe! The 38-year-old, who is married to Heart FM radio host Mark Wright, appeared in a series of jaw-dropping images that were taken as she filmed a new advert for Sky Essential TV. The mother of baby Palma was decked out in a variety of costumes to promote the new subscription service, which is in collaboration with Netflix. Michelle wows fans in a series of outfits inspired by icnioc TV shows - Bridgerton, The Day of the Jackal, House of the Dragon, and Squid Game.

From corsets to cloaks, the former Coronation Street star's must-see makeovers bring to life how Sky customers can "escape to extraordinary" from the comfort of their sofa with Sky and Netflix. It's a huge change from her famously chocolate brown hair, which is usually long and flowing. We were particularly taken aback by Michelle sporting a thick plaited mane, which reminded us of Disney's Princess Elsa. She also donned a huge, voluminous wig when she took on the Bridgerton vibe, and incredulously, the bold blonde tones seem to suit her immensely, dont you think?

© Ivaylo Donchev Michelle looked like Princess Elsa in the Sky Essential TV advert

© Ivaylo Donchev Her Bridgerton-style barnet also looked stunning

Tina and Bobby

Although we aren't used to seeing the Our Girl actress sporting blonde hues, she famously did go blonde for a role back in 2016. The actress rocked a striking, bright blonde hairstyle for her role in the ITV drama Tina & Bobby. Hair colourist Vernon Deysel created Michelle's eye-catching makeover, and told HELLO! at the time: "I have to say, I could not have asked for a more amazing client for this to happen with. She was absolutely lovely, from the first day I spoke to her all the way through to making her this blonde."

© Getty Images Michelle went blonde for her role in ITV drama Tina & Bobby

It took Vernon two days to change Michelle's warm brown tresses to platinum blonde hues, but he admitted that it was really a "six-week process." He recalled: "I called Michelle and discussed it with her, what would happen, how she was feeling about it, and then decided to go ahead with it," he explained. "Then Michelle came in. It took two days."

The next morning, Michelle returned to the salon to get highlights added to her 'do. "Because they wanted the blonde to be quite close to Tina Moore's hair colour – that was the brief I had to work with, but I was also aware that I had to make sure it was a colour that would suit Michelle," the talented professional, who also created Margot Robbie's gorgeous hair colour for The Legend of Tarzan, explained.