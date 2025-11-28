I spotted Duchess Sophie's affordable friendship bracelet with 30% off - shop it now

The Duchess of Edinburgh is one of the most understatedly elegant royals, and Sophie's style is at once classic as it is a touch edgy, with herringbone and houndstooth patterned pieces worn as often as leather and punchy florals.

Sophie's jewellery always gets my attention, too, as she's no stranger to wearing affordable brands alongside heirloom pieces, with royal-fave Monica Vinader, also loved by Kate Middleton, The Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle, being among them.

AT A GLANCE Duchess Sophie owns a treasure trove of luxury jewellery and affordable pieces.

An affordable brand Sophie wears is Monica Vinader.

She owns the Corda Fine Gold Friendship Bracelet, £94.50 $129.50

Sophie, 60, often adds the Monica Vinader Corda Fine Gold Friendship Bracelet to her accessory stack, layering it like a true style pro with similar bracelets and bangles.

Duchess of Edinburgh wearing Monica Vinader at the Olympics 2024

And thanks to the Black Friday sales, Sophie's bracelet is reduced by 30%, making it an affordable £94.50 / $129.50. Wear it as many times as the Duchess of Edinburgh and the cost per wear will be worth the spend.

The Monica Vinader friendship bracelet is crafted from 18k gold vermeil, and inspired by nautical rope chains for a delicately twisted gold design. The bracelet sits on an adjustable slider, giving it a traditional friendship bracelet style.

The bracelet, also available in sterling silver, can be engraved for no extra charge, with the personalisation engraved on the slider. This would make an excellent gift, for your best friend or sister.

Plus, it comes with a five-year warranty and free delivery.

I've read the reviews and shoppers love the bracelet too. The buzzwords describing this piece from shoppers include "beautiful", "elegant" and "amazing quality", receiving an overall rating of 4.7 out of five. One reviewer wrote: "Fabulous design that sits beautifully on the wrist. Also looks great when layered with other bracelets. Superb quality at an affordable price."

The Duchess of Edinburgh wore her friendship bracelet to open the Domaine Evremond Winery earlier this year

I love how Sophie wears it to all sorts of events, from cheering on the teams at the 2024 Olympics to more formal occasions. She cleverly wears it layered with other bracelets, most notably a red and gold similar style friendship bracelet. It's again, both understated and cool, just like the rest of Sophie's style.

It's a subtle enough piece for everyday wear too, and can be worn on the same wrist as a watch or timepiece.

A close-up of Sophie's delicate layered bracelets

Sophie most recently wears it with a red and gold friendship bracelet. Although I can't officially ID Sophie's exact accessory, I found a very similar version at Astley Clarke, reduced to £36 / $56. The Biography Protection Skinny Bracelet symbolises protection, made from red silken cord.

Sophie's bracelet definitely sits in the affordable royal jewellery category, but you'll find some even cheaper alternatives at other jewellery brands. I searched for similar styles and found some great versions.

The Orelia Slider Bracelet, £11 / $16 is a beautiful brass alternative, and features similar delicate tassels and an adjustable slider to ensure it fits perfectly.

The Duchess of Edinburgh's affordable jewellery - her best pieces

This friendship bracelet isn't the only Monica Vinader piece the mum-of-two owns. Like Princess Kate, Sophie adores the Siren collection at the British brand, having been spotted in the Siren Stud earrings, priced at £77 / $112 with 30% off.

While Kate likes the drop version in green onyx, for Sophie, it's the light blue amazonite in stud style. The jewellery label no longer stocks the studs in Sophie's gem of choice, but you can grab them in Kate's favourite green along with rose quartz moonstone.

© Getty Sophie wearing the Monica Vinader Siren ring at the 2025 Royal Windsor Horse Show

Also from the same collection, Sophie's owned the Siren Stacking Ring, £56 / $84, and its smaller version, £49 / $70, since 2017.

Another affordable jewellery brand the mother-of-two has worn is Missoma, most recently packing the Missoma Axiom Bracelet for her 2025 visit to Nepal. Reduced to £87 / $137, the dainty bracelet is stunning alone, but has the option to add clip-on charms too.