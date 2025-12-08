Prince Louis could be mum Princess Kate's clone - see uncanny childhood photo

Prince Louis is growing up to be the spitting image of his mum. The young royal, seven, joined his siblings and parents on Friday at Kate's annual 'Together at Christmas' carol concert. While the Waleses' children have drawn comparisons to all different members of the royal family, an unearthed childhood photo of Kate reveals Louis could very well be his mum's clone.

Photos of seven-year-old Louis looking all grown up at the carol concert bear a striking resemblance to the Princess of Wales back in her preparatory school days. Kate, who attended Saint Andrew's Prep School in Pangbourne, was pictured in a class photo taken in 1988 when she would have been around the same age as Louis. In the photo, Kate has a big grin on her face - the very same toothy smile her son looks to have inherited.

Reacting to the uncanny side-by-side photos shared to Instagram by katemiddletonprincessofwalesuk, royal fans remarked the young Prince is his mum's "mini me". "Literally copy/paste," one person said, while someone else noted, "they are twins". "That’s why he melts us like his mom does... he truly is special and has such a kindness about him," another commented.

© Getty Images Prince Louis with his mum Kate at the annual carol concert

© Kensington Palace Kate Middleton and her dad Michael Middleton

Others pointed out the young royal is the spitting image of another Middleton family member. "He looks like Grandpa Middleton!" someone suggested, referring to Kate's dad, Michael Middleton. "Louis is a Middleton little one. He just looks like Mr Middleton, same face," another agreed. One person concluded: "He's definitely a Middleton for sure".

Louis's adorable appearance at the carol concert

Louis dressed up in a suit for his mum's annual star-studded carol concert on 5 December, which saw the likes of Kate Winslet and Hannah Waddingham in attendance to recognise the work of volunteers and those helping communities across the UK.

While he's become known for his cheeky behaviour at royal outings, the young royal was on his best behaviour at the concert, and was even seen lighting another concertgoer's candle at one point. Ahead of the service, Louis joined his siblings and parents outside Westminster Abbey to sign his name on the 'connection tree'.

Wales kid comparisons

Aside from being compared to their own parents, the Waleses' kids have drawn comparisons to other key members of the royal family over the years - any guesses who? Princess Charlotte, ten, has been said to look like several family members - including her dad, Prince William. Photos of the young Princess at the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla in 2023 drew comparisons to William's toothy smile pictured when he was around the same age at Trooping the Colour in 1990.

The young Princess has also drawn comparisons to her late grandmother, Diana, Princess of Wales. For the 2025 'Together at Christmas' carol concert, Charlotte wore a Victorian-style dress with a rectangular neckline that looked incredibly similar to one worn by her late grandmother for Trooping the Colour in 1984. Meanwhile, Prince George, 12, has been said to be a perfect mix of both sides of the family, also drawing comparisons to royals like his great-uncle, Charles Spencer.